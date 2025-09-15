Matches (12)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

Surrey vs Notts, 64th Match at London, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

64th Match, The Oval, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Surrey FlagSurrey
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
NOT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
SurreySurrey
12400186
2
NottinghamshireNottinghamshire
12510185
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DP Sibley
10 M • 910 Runs • 65 Avg • 48.79 SR
DW Lawrence
9 M • 739 Runs • 82.11 Avg • 84.07 SR
H Hameed
10 M • 950 Runs • 73.08 Avg • 60.81 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 749 Runs • 46.81 Avg • 53.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Clark
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 58.84 SR
DJ Worrall
7 M • 25 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 54.8 SR
Mohammad Abbas
8 M • 26 Wkts • 2.56 Econ • 57.23 SR
LA Patterson-White
9 M • 24 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 87.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUR
NOT
Player
Role
Rory Burns (c)
Opening Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Josh Blake 
Wicketkeeper
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Matthew Fisher 
Bowler
Ben Foakes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Kemar Roach 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Dom Sibley 
Opening Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Ollie Sykes 
Middle order Batter
James Taylor 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12408186
NOT12516185
SOM12426163
WAR12318159
ESS12237140
SUS12345138
YOR12345135
HAM12228132
DUR12255126
WOR1217488
Full Table