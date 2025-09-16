Matches (15)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
RESULT
64th Match, The Oval, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
231 & 256
Surrey FlagSurrey
(T:315) 173 & 294

Notts won by 20 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Lyndon James takes centre stage to leave champions on ropes

Notts gain vital first-innings advantage before Matthew Fisher's second five-for keeps Surrey in touch

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
16-Sep-2025
Lyndon James and Haseeb Hameed celebrate a wicket, Durham vs Nottinghamshire, County Championship, May 18, 2025

Lyndon James starred with bat and ball on day two  •  Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 231 and 219 for 8 (Patterson-White 58, Fisher 5-57) lead Surrey 173 (Burns 47, James 3-35, Tongue 3-43) by 277 runs
The 2025 Division One season has been a scrappy affair. Sparse on real, top-tier quality, in part because of a wayward schedule. Even here at the Kia Oval, the home of the defending champions, it has been far from vintage. Nevertheless, 80,484 people have come through the gates this summer. Around 41,000 of them Surrey members wanting to vibe with a historic four-peat push.
On Tuesday, however, for the first time this season, those of the brown cap persuasion had to confront the idea that, maybe, this might be a County Championship title too far. Worse still, the team that may take it from them were doing it on their patch.
Nottinghamshire were trailing by a point coming into this penultimate round, and then four after being rolled for 231 in their first innings. But by stumps on day two, after 17 wickets had fallen, they were very much in front. They will start Wednesday on 219 for 8, 277 ahead, meaning Surrey will need the highest score of the match to win, on a pitch playing tricks off the straight. Nottinghamshire, having had the better of the first two days, are on the cusp of inflicting Surrey's first home defeat since June 2023, and stealing a march on their title rivals into the final round.
They have Lyndon James to thank for that. The allrounder, having the best season of his career, blew the match wide open in the morning session, taking 3 for 35 and then provided 47 vital runs. He was robbed of the honour of seeing out the day by Matthew Fisher, trimming him off for a for his second five-wicket haul in the match. Fisher's 5 for 61 on day one - his first five-for for Surrey - gave his new county control. And when they relinquished it, dismissed for 173 in their own first innings, the 27-year-old dug deeper with five more and a maiden 10-wicket haul. He wrestled the game back Surrey's way, at one point possessing figures of 4 for 11 from 3.3 overs, with Nottinghamshire reeling on 53 for 5, just 111 in front.
But back came James to the fore, initially with a 36-run stand with Kyle Verreynne before finding an effective cruising speed with Liam Patterson-White for a collective 91 for the seventh wicket. Patterson-White, having brought up his third fifty-plus score of the season in 63 deliveries, looked on course to return on day three only to fall as Dan Worrall's third victim shortly after 6pm with the close in sight.
After a sedate start to day two, the match seemed to accelerate all of a sudden, almost as if it suddenly tipped over the peak of a roller coaster, which was when Surrey were cruising on a steady ascent. From 101 for 1, nine wickets were lost for 72 in 19.4 deliveries, a collapse triggered by a nine-over spell of unrelenting class from James.
The 26-year-old's 3 for 35 at the Vauxhall End began with the removal of nightwatcher Tom Lawes - chipping to cover to end a stand of 59 with skipper Rory Burns - before using a lacquer-less, 30-something-overs-old Dukes ball in tandem with Brett Hutton to send Nottinghamshire into lunch with the home top six accounted for.
A lifter that left Ben Foakes was followed by something a little fuller, shaping away. Foakes, now sitting a little more on the back foot, reached and edged through to Verreyne. That ended up being the third dismissal for just 17 in 37 deliveries, sandwiching Hutton's vital wicket of Burns on 47, moving one into his front shin.
A leading edge gave Dan Lawrence a three-ball duck, and when Ollie Pope skewed a poorly judged drive to second slip, James had his third - the fifth dismissal in 48 deliveries. Emerging after lunch on 141 for 6, the heavies were brought on - Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington - to feast on what remained.
By now, batters were casting anxious glances at the pitch, particularly the off-stump channel that, as ever, was a productive area to plough. That ramped up when Worrall got one to scuttle into Ben Slater's off stump. And it was in this area that Fisher got to work, angling a couple off the seam to dismiss visiting captain Haseeb Hameed and Joe Clarke leg before.
Left-hander Freddie McCann was done similarly from around the wicket, and when Jack Haynes inside-edged onto his stumps, Fisher had seen off one of the top order in each of his first four overs.
Perhaps Nottinghamshire were guilty of being a little too passive early on. But James and Patterson-White learned, and when the latter pulled Lawes to midwicket for six on the shorter side, there was a subtle shift in mood.
Maybe even a template for Surrey to follow, who themselves were a little shy with the bat. Though they finished the day with renewed enthusiasm having seen off both James and Patterson-White in the space of 3.1 overs, the target that will eventually come there way will require the very best of them. Something that has not been seen thus far.
Lyndon JamesMatthew FisherLiam Patterson-WhiteNottinghamshireSurreyNotts vs SurreyCounty Championship Division One

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
All Match News

Moores hails 'box office' Tongue as Notts close in on title

Fast bowler shows worth in match-turning performance, but will sit out final round on England's orders

Moores hails 'box office' Tongue as Notts close in on title

Tongue prevails in thriller to put Nottinghamshire on cusp of title

England fast bowler delivers knockout blow in final spell for thrilling 20-run win

Tongue prevails in thriller to put Nottinghamshire on cusp of title

Burns, Sibley carry the fight as Surrey, Notts face thrilling final-day showdown

Matt Fisher claims six wickets to finish with 11 in match, in potential title-deciding contest

Burns, Sibley carry the fight as Surrey, Notts face thrilling final-day showdown

Lyndon James takes centre stage to leave champions on ropes

Notts gain vital first-innings advantage before Matthew Fisher's second five-for keeps Surrey in touch

Lyndon James takes centre stage to leave champions on ropes

Fisher, Atkinson give Surrey the edge in de facto season showdown

Fast bowlers confirm readiness for roles in Australia this winter as champions showcase strength in depth

Fisher, Atkinson give Surrey the edge in de facto season showdown
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Surrey Innings
Player NameRB
RJ Burns
lbw4557
DP Sibley
caught2576
OJ Pope
caught4175
BT Foakes
caught1939
DW Lawrence
lbw5056
RS Patel
caught621
TK Curran
stumped3333
AAP Atkinson
caught1117
TE Lawes
caught3346
MD Fisher
bowled04
DJ Worrall
not out16
Extras(b 6, lb 13, nb 4, w 7)
Total294(10 wkts; 71.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT13616203
SUR13418189
SOM13427179
WAR13319168
SUS13346150
ESS13238150
YOR13346146
HAM13229142
DUR13256140
WOR13175100
Full Table