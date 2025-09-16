Matches (16)
RESULT
10th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), September 17, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Pakistan FlagPakistan
146/9
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(17.4/20 ov, T:147) 105

Pakistan won by 41 runs

Bruised Pakistan take on UAE in knockout clash

Winner joins India in Super Four round from Group A; loser exits the Asia Cup

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
16-Sep-2025
3:21

Mukund: 'Pakistan go in as clear favourites'

Big picture

There may not have been handshakes in Pakistan's most recent game at the Asia Cup, but in the one coming up, there will certainly be a goodbye.
One of the two teams - either UAE or two-time champions Pakistan - will be eliminated on Wednesday. Both sides beat Oman comfortably and lost to India heavily, making their fixture in Dubai a knockout game: the winner joins India in the Super Four, while the loser exits.
Pakistan are favoured to win, having beaten UAE twice over the past fortnight, during the recent tri-series in Sharjah. However, there were moments in both those games where UAE appeared to have the upper hand, and it was their inability to sustain these sparks that separated the Associate team from the Full Member one.
Pakistan have also had consistency issues. Against India on Sunday, they had what their coach Mike Hesson called a bad day. But there is a suspicion that Pakistan might have become flat-track bullies. They have racked up wins against inferior opposition over the past few months, but were outmatched against India from the first ball. Questions have intensified since about whether their positive results against weaker oppositions reflect an uptick in quality, or are just a reflection of their kind schedule.
Either way, Pakistan should have enough skill and power to defeat UAE. Their slower bowlers might be what separates the two sides: Pakistan have played two wristspinners, as well as Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz, in each of their previous two fixtures, as well as the final of the recent tri-series. The good news for them is they appear to have settled on an eleven that should see the job through with little fuss.
The UAE, meanwhile, have seen their stature grow in the past few games. A poor showing against India aside, they ran both Pakistan and Afghanistan close in the tri-series. They defeated Oman, racking up a significantly higher total than Pakistan managed against the same opposition. Their slightly wayward bowling attack will need some quick fine-tuning ahead of their final group fixture, but they would have taken a one-match shootout against a bruised Pakistan at the start of this tournament.
UAE's top-heavy batting order is the key to their success. Captain Muhammad Waseem has settled into a good run of form, scoring a 54-ball 69 against Oman. Since Muhammad Zohaib has been replaced by Alishan Sharafu at the top of the order, Waseem has not needed to play the quick-scoring role alone. Sharafu also scored a half-century in his 88-run opening stand with Waseem against Oman, while Asif Khan's promotion up to number three of late rounds out their menacing top order.
The UAE, too, will need their spinners to be pitch perfect. Haider Ali is the spin pack's obvious leader and he demonstrated during his spell of 2 for 22 on Monday. Waseem has also talked up right-arm offspinner Dhruv Parashar's ability.
For the UAE, this upcoming encounter is their biggest game of the year so far, and they will feel they have the tools to spring this Asia Cup's most dramatic surprise.

Form guide

Pakistan: LWWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)   UAE: WLLLL

In the spotlight

There are days when Fakhar Zaman is impossible to rein in. Though they are less frequent than they used to be, he had one of those the last time these sides faced each other. Stuck at 80 for 5, Pakistan needed someone to take them through the second half of their innings, and Zaman delivered, smashing an unbeaten 77 off 44.
Zaman has had an interesting couple of months with the T20I side. While deemed to have suffered a loss in form, he has found a way to contribute just about every time through high-impact cameos. He has scored 17 or more in eight of his last nine innings, even if seven of those ended between 17 and 28. Though his match-winning potential remains alive, UAE will sense his vulnerability at the top of the order.
Asif Khan announced himself to the wider cricketing public when he blew Pakistan's spinners away at the end of August, smashing six fours and six sixes en route to his 35-ball 77. Since then, however, he has not been able to use his unquestionable power with the bat. His 40 against Afghanistan in a dead rubber was the only other meaningful knock he has played since, with the other four innings producing a combined 12 runs. In a side that lacks power outside the top three, UAE cannot afford to have one out of form for a game of this magnitude.

Team news

Hesson made clear the defeat to India was not a personnel issue. Pakistan have played the same XI in each of the past three games, and changes are unlikely.
Pakistan (possible): 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Salman Ali Agha (capt) 5 Hasan Nawaz 6 Mohammad Haris (wk) 7 Mohammad Nawaz 8 Faheem Ashraf 9 Shaheen Afridi 10 Sufiyan Muqeem 11 Abrar Ahmed
UAE also have a settled XI that produced a clinical win over Oman on Monday. Expect them to give the same combination one more crack at glory.
UAE (possible): 1 Alishan Sharafu, 2 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 3 Muhammad Zohaib, 4 Asif Khan, 5 Harshit Kaushik, 6 Rahul Chopra (wk), 7 Dhruv Parashar, 8 Haider Ali, 9 Muhammad Rohid Khan, 10 Muhammad Jawadullah, 11 Junaid Siddique

Pitch and conditions

There are no signs of the hot and humid weather abating in the UAE. The pitch is expected to continue offering plenty of assistance to the slower bowlers.

Stats and trivia

  • Pakistan have lost six matches across the men's T20 Asia Cups - the second most defeats for any team in the tournament, with only Hong Kong losing more. Across all formats of the Asia Cup, Pakistan's 26 defeats are also the second most, surpassed only by Bangladesh's 44.
  • UAE captain Muhammad Waseem brought up 3000 T20I runs on Monday, more than any current Pakistan player. Fakhar Zaman, who has 2144, is the only Pakistani in the side with more than 1000.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Over 18 • UAE 105/10

Simranjeet Singh run out (Sahibzada Farhan) 1 (4b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 25
W
Haider Ali c Sahibzada Farhan b Haris Rauf 6 (6b 1x4 0x6 11m) SR: 100
W
Muhammad Rohid run out (Haris Rauf/†Mohammad Haris) 2 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 200
W
Pakistan won by 41 runs
Match Coverage
Match Coverage

Pycroft given a few moments' notice ahead of India-Pakistan handshake-gate

The ICC match referee is believed to have said to Pakistan that he was merely the messenger of India's decision not to shake hands on Sunday

Pycroft given a few moments' notice ahead of India-Pakistan handshake-gate

The Indian-Pakistani flavour at the heart of UAE cricket

Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh are examples of players who have not let the tensions between India and Pakistan come in the way of playing together

The Indian-Pakistani flavour at the heart of UAE cricket

The arrival of Shaheen Afridi, lower-order basher

He had given signs of ability with the bat in the past, but the back-to-back knocks against India and UAE at the Asia Cup signals a transformation of sorts for Shaheen Afridi

The arrival of Shaheen Afridi, lower-order basher

Fakhar, all-round Afridi lead Pakistan into Super Four

UAE were knocked out after they folded for 105 in their chase of 147

Fakhar, all-round Afridi lead Pakistan into Super Four

The Pakcroft drama: everything, everywhere, all at once

The PCB was meeting in Lahore, the players were told not to leave the hotel, and there was uncertainty until quite late over the fate of Pakistan's game against UAE

The Pakcroft drama: everything, everywhere, all at once
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
A Sharafu
bowled128
Muhammad Waseem
caught1415
Muhammad Zohaib
bowled49
R Chopra
caught3535
D Parashar
caught2023
Asif Khan
bowled04
H Kaushik
caught01
Haider Ali
caught66
Simranjeet Singh
run out14
Junaid Siddique
not out00
Muhammad Rohid
run out21
Extras(lb 3, w 8)
Total105(10 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22044.793
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA2020-3.375
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table