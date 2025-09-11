Batters were overawed by India's big names, says UAE coach Lalchand Rajput

"To be very honest, it wasn't a turning track," Rajput said. "It was a good wicket to bat on, but the skill level these bowlers have got, and especially the wristspinners, they will always turn on any type of wickets. And the way they were bowling, the length they were bowling [did the trick]."

Openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem made 41 of their 57 runs, and the rest of their batters crumbled, failing to read Kuldeep both in the air and off the pitch. Varun, meanwhile, troubled them with the skid when he bowled length deliveries into the pitch.

"For our batsmen, to be very honest, they were playing [against this quality of spin] for the first time," Rajput said. "They were overawed by India's big names. We should have batted 20 overs. But nevertheless, I think this is a learning process for us."

While taking stock of their defeat, Rajput said the team will be better for the experience. "See, this is a big platform for them," he said. "It's a learning process for our players as well. I'm sure these matches will give them a lot of confidence. We just have to move on from here."

While admitting the "batters weren't patient enough to play out 20 overs that could have got them to 130-140," Rajput didn't want to be critical of his team after just one loss. He underlined how they'd shown decent application against spin during the recently concluded tri-series against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"We hardly got out to the spinners," he said. "It was just one spinner that we got out and that was Abrar [Ahmed, Pakistan legspinner] in the second game [he picked up 4 for 9]. But we really played well in the tri-series. So yes, I think as I said earlier, these spinners are rare because wristspinners, like Varun Chakravarthy, even top players struggle against them."

Alishan Sharafu made a cameo for UAE • AFP/Getty Images

For UAE, every game at the Asia Cup is another opportunity to build towards their immediate goal, which is to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The Asian qualifiers are lined up hot on the heels of this tournament, and Rajput hoped his team would be able to pick up the pieces from a crushing loss quickly.

It's keeping this in mind that the team decided to experiment with their squad, and give fringe players a chance on their recent tour where they were beaten by Uganda. Prior to that, though, they beat Bangladesh 2-1 at home, and ran Pakistan and Afghanistan close in the tri-series, even though they lost each of their four matches.

"It's a process that we always carry forward. And we were really looking forward to the Asia Cup because we qualified after a long time," he said. "And then we beat Bangladesh, that was a very good series for us. Then we went to Uganda. It was a series where we tried some more players. We beat other teams, but lost to Uganda.

"The important thing for us is the T20 World Cup qualifier. We don't have any much time in between. So Uganda was a series where we could try. And then the tri-series, we should have won a couple of games.