Suryakumar withdraws appeal against Siddique to spark debate

The incident took place in the 13th over of the UAE innings. Siddique was beaten while attempting a pull off Shivam Dube , and was found outside the crease when wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected the ball and under-armed a direct hit to the stumps at the striker's end. As soon as he missed the ball, Siddique seemed to point towards the towel that Dube appeared to have dropped while delivering the ball.

Even as the square-leg umpire referred the decision to third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge , Suryakumar walked up to the umpire at the bowler's end to have a chat, and withdrew the appeal after he saw the replays on the big screen. The third umpire had declared Siddique out by that stage.

Siddique was out one legal ball later, when he toe-ended a slog off a Dube slower delivery to Suryakumar at mid-on to leave UAE 55 for 9. It was Dube's third wicket; UAE were eventually bowled out for 57, which India overhauled in 4.3 overs.

On ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show, Aakash Chopra suggested that Suryakumar's decision was based on the match situation at the time, which was heavily in India's favour.

"It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if [Pakistan's] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [of September] and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won't do that," Chopra said. "It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps.

"If he was [outside the crease], it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?

"Will you do it? If that's the case, it's like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that's the day that decides which side of the divide you are on and that's when you look like a hypocrite. I'm not saying SKY is going to do it again, or not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it."