Strikers vs Thunder, 27th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Adelaide, November 28, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
Adelaide Strikers WomenAdelaide Strikers Women
623150.067
7
Sydney Thunder WomenSydney Thunder Women
62404-0.519
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Penna
10 M • 312 Runs • 52 Avg • 116.41 SR
L Wolvaardt
6 M • 193 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 122.15 SR
TB Wilson
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 124.45 SR
AB Learoyd
10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 114.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Brown
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 13.8 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 24.66 SR
SL Bates
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 17.08 SR
S Ismail
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 14.11 SR
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W752100.109
MS-W64192.152
MR-W64280.795
SS-W5326-0.533
PS-W6336-0.616
AS-W62350.067
ST-W6244-0.519
BH-W6060-1.045
