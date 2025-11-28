Matches (30)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
SMAT (19)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Strikers vs Thunder, 27th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Adelaide, November 28, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
L
L
W
Thunder
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 312 Runs • 52 Avg • 116.41 SR
AS-W6 M • 193 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 122.15 SR
ST-W10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 124.45 SR
ST-W10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 114.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 13.8 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 24.66 SR
ST-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 17.08 SR
ST-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 14.11 SR
Squad
AS-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Jones stars against Hurricanes as Stars prepare for Kapp's absence
Chasing 152, Hurricanes were bowled out for 114 to register a second successive loss
Adelaide Strikers pip Brisbane Heat in final-ball WBBL thriller
Wolvaardt and Beaumont's fifties paved the way for a tense finish
Perth Scorchers hold on in thriller as Darcie Brown falls just short
Adelaide Strikers needed 13 off the final over with the last pair together and nearly got there
Melbourne Renegades spinners rout Sydney Thunder to boost title defence
The home side were skittled for just 64 with only two batters reaching double figures