Matthews injured her shoulder recently while fielding in the first ODI against England, and she had to sit out of the last two games of the series . She has been playing after that - in the home ODIs against South Africa - and will feature in the subsequent T20I series too, followed by the Women's CPL in September for Barbados Royals, and will then go for her surgery during the Women's ODI World Cup as West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament. She won't be available for the rest of the year after that.