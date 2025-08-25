Online Gaming Bill: BCCI to lose Dream11 as sponsor

Fantasy sports company Dream11, which recently shut down its real money games after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 in both houses of parliament, has intimated to the BCCI that it won't be able to continue as the lead sponsor of the India cricket teams as its revenue stream is expected to be severely hit.

Dream11 has a US$ 44 million (INR 358 crore approx.) deal with the BCCI - 2023 to 2026. Between them, Dream11 and My11Circle, another fantasy sports company, contribute around INR 1000 crore to the BCCI through the sponsorship of Indian cricket teams and the IPL.

The new government bill states that "no person shall offer aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game". BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia declined to comment on the development and the way forward, but it is understood that Dream11 might not have to pay a hefty penalty as the contract has a specific clause about getting a waiver in case there is a government regulation in place.

See you in our second innings. pic.twitter.com/oEfBNiC4dd — Dream11 (@Dream11) August 22, 2025

While the new bill allows social gaming and subscription-based use, the ban on real money gaming means that the biggest chunk of Dream11's revenue stream is gone.

In a recent statement, Dream11 said, "We have always been a law abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive law would have been the way forward, we will respect the law and fully comply with 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025'.

"The writing was always on the cards once the real money gaming was banned in the bill. That itself accounts for at least 90% of the revenue of all major players in the fantasy market," a fantasy gaming industry insider told PTI. "The next interesting phase will be what My11Circle, which pays Rs 125 crore annually to BCCI for being official fantasy partner of IPL, do?