Patidar and Tilak to lead India A in one-dayers against Australia A
Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will link up with the squad for the second and third games after the Asia Cup
Rajat Patidar will lead India A in their first one-dayer against Australia A, on September 30, and Tilak Varma will take charge for the second and third games of the series after finishing the Asia Cup in the UAE, with Patidar as his deputy, on October 3 and October 5. All the matches will be played in Kanpur.
Along with Tilak, other Asia Cup squad members Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will join the squad for the second and third matches to add muscle to it. Leaving the squad after the first match will be Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni is the only member of the 17-member squad - KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are in only for the second game there - selected for the two four-day matches to also be part of the one-day side.
Not much attention appears to have been given to the last edition of the List A Vijay Hazare Trophy, where, of the top-ten run-getters, only Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek, both from Punjab, have been picked. Ayush Mhatre, among those heavy scorers, will, of course, be leading the India Under-19s in Australia at the time. Similarly, among the top-ten wicket-takers, only Arshdeep features in the 'A' side.
Apart from the Asia Cuppers and Badoni, the squad has a strong and familiar-looking batting core, with Patidar, whose Central Zone are on the verge of winning the season-opening Duleep Trophy, Riyan Parag and Abishek Porel. Prabhsimran and Porel are also the main wicketkeeping options. Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam and Nishant Sindhu are the allrounders. Frontline bowlers include Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. For the first game, Arya adds a batting option and Simarjeet a medium-pace alternative.
The four-day matches will be played from September 16 and September 23 in Lucknow.
India A squad for the 1st one-dayer
Rajat Patidar (capt), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-dayers
Tilak Varma (capt), Rajat Patidar (vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh