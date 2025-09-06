Shreyas Iyer to lead India A in multi-day matches against Australia A
Nitish Kumar Reddy, who suffered a knee injury on the recent England tour, also makes a comeback
Shreyas Iyer will lead a 15-member India A side against Australia A in two multi-day matches later this month in Lucknow. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who suffered a knee injury on the recent England tour, has also been included.
First-choice Test players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj were named in the squad as well, but only for the second match.
Iyer last played a Test for India in February 2024, against England in Visakhapatnam. This is an opportunity for him to present his case for the two-match Test series at home against West Indies, which starts on October 2. Reddy had played the second and the third Tests of the England series in July before being ruled out with the injury. On Saturday, he bowled a lengthy spell to Sai Sudharsan and Ishan Kishan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran - all part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which India drew 2-2 - have also been named in the A team. N Jagadeesan, who was called to England for the final Test, also makes it. Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who was injured and unable to play the Duleep trophy quarter-final and semi-final, has been named vice-captain. He had an extended training session at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on Friday.
Ayush Badoni, who scored a double-hundred against East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, has been rewarded with a call-up. That was the second double-hundred of Badoni's first-class career. Currently playing his 16th match in the format, he has 1370 runs at an average of 65.23.
Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur and Gurnoor Brar are among the seamers; Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian are the spin options. Among the notable absentees are Karun Nair, who is recovering from a finger injury, Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan.
The first game starts on September 16 and the second on September 23. That will be followed by three one-dayers, all in Kanpur.
India A squad for Australia series
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul*, Mohammed Siraj*
*only for the second match