Abhimanyu 'knows what to do if opportunities don't come', says Kanitkar
The India A coach says Abhimanyu "stays very motivated to challenge himself," as he has been on the fringes of Test cricket for years now
Abhimanyu Easwaran first turned out for India A in July 2018. Over the years, he has played 30 first-class matches for India A - KS Bharat is second with 21 - but the Test cap has not come his way yet, despite being in five Test squads, including the one in England earlier this year. He is back with India A, for the two four-day games against Australia A, and back to the grind, which can't be getting easier at 30. But Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the India A coach, expects Abhimanyu to "stay very motivated to challenge himself," as always.
"Abhimanyu is an experienced player. He has captained Bengal and played a lot of cricket at the higher level. So there isn't much need to say a lot to him because he knows how cricket is played," Kanitkar said at a press conference ahead of the first four-day match in Lucknow.
"It was not a big challenge to talk to him because he is already prepared. He knows what to do if opportunities don't come. One good thing is that he stays very motivated to challenge himself, push himself, perform well. And if he gets a chance at the higher level, do well there too. He is mentally very strong, prepared, and is also playing well.
"He is batting well. He is in good form and in good touch. He is a very, very good player who has done it [for India A] many times. So I think he is ready for the challenge now. He is in a good place right now in terms of batting and the way managing his cricket."
Lucknow is a city that will evoke fond memories for Abhimanyu. He has played three first-class matches there, and has scored a century each time to average 117.75, with a total of 471 runs in five innings.
Last year, while playing in Lucknow for Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against Mumbai, Abhimanyu scored 191 while opening the batting. Ten days later, he played a Ranji Trophy match at the same ground for Bengal against Uttar Pradesh and scored an unbeaten 127. The call-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad followed.
No one in India has possibly been on the fringes of Test cricket for this long without making the cut. But now, with India A again, Abhimanyu will walk out to open and will be expected to play the same sort of calm, responsible, long innings he has made a name for, and hope the Tests at home against West Indies next month are the ones he had been waiting for.
Daya Sagar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo Hindi