Abhimanyu 'knows what to do if opportunities don't come', says Kanitkar

"Abhimanyu is an experienced player. He has captained Bengal and played a lot of cricket at the higher level. So there isn't much need to say a lot to him because he knows how cricket is played," Kanitkar said at a press conference ahead of the first four-day match in Lucknow.

"It was not a big challenge to talk to him because he is already prepared. He knows what to do if opportunities don't come. One good thing is that he stays very motivated to challenge himself, push himself, perform well. And if he gets a chance at the higher level, do well there too. He is mentally very strong, prepared, and is also playing well.

"He is batting well. He is in good form and in good touch. He is a very, very good player who has done it [for India A] many times. So I think he is ready for the challenge now. He is in a good place right now in terms of batting and the way managing his cricket."

Lucknow is a city that will evoke fond memories for Abhimanyu. He has played three first-class matches there, and has scored a century each time to average 117.75, with a total of 471 runs in five innings.