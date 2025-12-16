IPL 2026 to be held between March 26 and May 31

Preparations for the tournament, though, are already underway, as teams prepare for the IPL auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, where 369 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer. A total of 77 slots are available, including 31 for overseas players. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most vacancies, 13, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with ten. After trades and retentions, KKR have the biggest purse available: INR 64.30 crore (USD 7.1 million approx). Chennai Super Kings are the next with INR 43.40 crore (USD 4.8 million approx.).