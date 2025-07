Knee injury set to rule Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England tour

The development is another blow to India's preparations for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester, which starts on July 23, with fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh also nursing injuries that could keep them out of the match. Anshul Kamboj has been added to India's squad as a seam-bowling replacement.

All this comes in addition to workload-management concerns limiting Jasprit Bumrah to just three out of the five Tests of the series. Bumrah played the first and third Tests, and India have indicated that they are " leaning towards " including him at Old Trafford, with the players getting an eight-day break between the third and fourth Tests.

After sitting out the series-opener in Leeds, Reddy played in the second and third Tests. He did not make much of an impact in Birmingham, with match tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs. He took crucial top-order wickets at Lord's, however, sending back England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and dismissing Crawley again in the second, while scoring 30 and 13 with the bat.