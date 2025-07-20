Knee injury set to rule Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England tour

After sitting out the series-opener in Leeds, Reddy played in the second and third Tests. He did not make much of an impact in Birmingham, with match tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs. He took crucial top-order wickets at Lord's, however, sending back England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and dismissing Crawley again in the second, while scoring 30 and 13 with the bat.