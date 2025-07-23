dug in short once again and Stokes ends a great day for England with a pull down to long leg ... and in fact it's only 89 overs bowled in the day, so India haven't got all their 90 in either.
England vs India, 4th Test at Manchester, ENG vs IND, Jul 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|77
|134
|6
|0
|57.46
|16 (27b)
|11 (18b)
(rhb)
|21
|52
|2
|0
|40.38
|3 (4b)
|12 (30b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|26
|4
|113
|1
|4.34
|94
|15
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 0
(sla)
|33
|0
|117
|2
|3.54
|129
|7
|1
|2 - 0 - 3 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|115
|6968
|258
|35.55
|4
|105
|66*
|26.25
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|40
|114
|6/15
|31.61
|84
|328
|7/42
|25.14
10.25am: Lots of juicy morsels for you to help yourself to before we get going. Matt Roller was among those jostling for space on Root 66, as England's bellwether sets his sights on Mount Sachin. We've also go all the stats, courtesy of Sampath Bandarupalli, as Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting in the space of a few hours. Meanwhile, Siddarth Monga turned his laser focus on India's failings, as their tactics, selection and bowling depth came in for scrutiny after a day in the Old Trafford dirt. Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, was the man who fronted up for the tourists
10.05am: Morning all, welcome back to our coverage of the Old Trafford Test. It has rained overnight in Manchester, still a little weather around this morning but hopefully it will have all cleared through in time for the start of play. Day three was all about individual achievement, as Joe Root chalked off a few more milestones on the path to greatness. Today the focus will be on the match situation, and whether England can make their dominance pay. No team, remember, has won a Test in Manchester after inserting the opposition at the toss. India, you feel, will need a near-perfect day to prevent that scenario from becoming increasingly likely
Stumps, day three England have scored 319 runs today for the loss of five wickets, they lead by 186 runs and are in complete control of the Test. The highlight was Joe Root scoring his 38th Test century and passing Dravid, Kallis and Ponting to climb to No. 2 on the list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket. You can read about all the records he broke here.
Prashant : "Kamboj and Shardul combined to bowl 29 and Bumrah alone bowled 28 overs. They were supposed to lower his workload. It goes to show that you don't pick a team which looks good on paper. Proper bowlers are needed in Test cricket to pick 20 wickets."
SidB: "Tough day on the field for India, not entirely unexpected on a pitch like this especially after the sun came out. The surprising thing though is the selection - picking two seamers just for the sake of it because the test is in England. Kamboj and Shardul have bowled the least, and have hardly bowled any threatening balls. Still can't believe that 4 matches into the series and we still haven't seen Kuldeep!"
Towards the end of the day, there was some low bounce from one of the ends, will that get worse tomorrow? India will hope the forecast remains fair and the pitch stays true, they have got a LOT of batting to do. Do join us for day four tomorrow. Thank you for all your emails and have a good day!
another short ball, Dawson pulls with front leg in the air behind square
short ball once again, pulled down to long leg
Fergie: "Gilly - only Greig, Botham and... Gus Atkinson have done the 5fer and a century double for England!"
short of a length at Stokes again, keeps a touch low, but he manages to swat it to midwicket
stays around the wicket to the right-hander and slants it across Dawson who stays in his crease and dabs the short of a length ball behind point
short ball from around the wicket and Stokes meets it with a charge down the pitch, pulls it to the fielder on the deep midwicket boundary
This is likely to be the final over of the day, the 90th over of the day, well done India on the over rate.
Siraj has the ball ...
leans forward and drives into the covers
darted in flat and quick at off stump, cut off the back foot on the off side
played back to the bowler with a straight bat in front of the pad
driven off the front foot past the bowler for a single
defended on the front foot
Stokes pushes forward to defend but is beaten by one that pitches wide outside off and spins back past the outside edge from over the wicket
that's a lovely cover drive from Stokes, uses the width on offer because of the angle across him from over the wicket to punch between cover and mid off, Jaiswal chases and dives to prevent the boundary
fires in the yorker and Stokes is up for it, digs it out on the off side
good length angling across the left-hander, Stokes stays back and defends
defended on the back foot towards mid off
flicked off the pads through square leg for a single
jags the ball into the right-hander from a good length outside off, Dawson closes the face to play on the leg side but gets an outside edge to the off side
Gilly: "Hopefully Stokes can get another 30 odd runs to do the 100 5w double. Only been done 40 times in the history of test cricket. He deserves to add his name to the list!"
full toss, pushed off the front foot to mid off and Stokes responds to Dawson's call for a quick single
driven on the front foot to mid off
1W
1W
1W
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2596
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26,27 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Test debut
|Umpires
Ahsan RazaDRS
Rod TuckerDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
