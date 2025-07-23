Matches (6)
England vs India, 4th Test at Manchester, ENG vs IND, Jul 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
4th Test, Manchester, July 23 - 27, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
358
England FlagEngland
(135 ov) 544/7

Day 3 - England lead by 186 runs.

Current RR: 4.02
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Ben Stokes* 
(lhb)
771346057.4616 (27b)11 (18b)
Liam Dawson 
(rhb)
21522040.383 (4b)12 (30b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mohammed Siraj 
(rf)
26411314.34941501 - 0 - 5 - 0
Ravindra Jadeja 
(sla)
33011723.54129712 - 0 - 3 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
115696825835.55
410566*26.25
MatWktsBBIAve
401146/1531.61
843287/4225.14
Partnership: 16 Runs, 5.5 Ov (RR: 2.74) Last BatChris Woakes 4 (17b) FOW528/7 (129.1 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: India - 1 of 3, England - 3 of 3
DRS
1
1
1
1
1
134th
1
133rd
3
1
132nd
1
1
131st
1
Match centre Ground time: 10:30
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Alan Gardner

10.25am: Lots of juicy morsels for you to help yourself to before we get going. Matt Roller was among those jostling for space on Root 66, as England's bellwether sets his sights on Mount Sachin. We've also go all the stats, courtesy of Sampath Bandarupalli, as Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting in the space of a few hours. Meanwhile, Siddarth Monga turned his laser focus on India's failings, as their tactics, selection and bowling depth came in for scrutiny after a day in the Old Trafford dirt. Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, was the man who fronted up for the tourists

10.05am: Morning all, welcome back to our coverage of the Old Trafford Test. It has rained overnight in Manchester, still a little weather around this morning but hopefully it will have all cleared through in time for the start of play. Day three was all about individual achievement, as Joe Root chalked off a few more milestones on the path to greatness. Today the focus will be on the match situation, and whether England can make their dominance pay. No team, remember, has won a Test in Manchester after inserting the opposition at the toss. India, you feel, will need a near-perfect day to prevent that scenario from becoming increasingly likely

end of over 1355 runs
ENG: 544/7CRR: 4.02 
Ben Stokes77 (134b 6x4)
Liam Dawson21 (52b 2x4)
Mohammed Siraj 26-4-113-1
Ravindra Jadeja 33-0-117-2

Stumps, day three England have scored 319 runs today for the loss of five wickets, they lead by 186 runs and are in complete control of the Test. The highlight was Joe Root scoring his 38th Test century and passing Dravid, Kallis and Ponting to climb to No. 2 on the list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket. You can read about all the records he broke here.

Prashant : "Kamboj and Shardul combined to bowl 29 and Bumrah alone bowled 28 overs. They were supposed to lower his workload. It goes to show that you don't pick a team which looks good on paper. Proper bowlers are needed in Test cricket to pick 20 wickets."

SidB: "Tough day on the field for India, not entirely unexpected on a pitch like this especially after the sun came out. The surprising thing though is the selection - picking two seamers just for the sake of it because the test is in England. Kamboj and Shardul have bowled the least, and have hardly bowled any threatening balls. Still can't believe that 4 matches into the series and we still haven't seen Kuldeep!"

Towards the end of the day, there was some low bounce from one of the ends, will that get worse tomorrow? India will hope the forecast remains fair and the pitch stays true, they have got a LOT of batting to do. Do join us for day four tomorrow. Thank you for all your emails and have a good day!

134.6
1
Siraj to Stokes, 1 run

dug in short once again and Stokes ends a great day for England with a pull down to long leg ... and in fact it's only 89 overs bowled in the day, so India haven't got all their 90 in either.

134.5
1
Siraj to Dawson, 1 run

another short ball, Dawson pulls with front leg in the air behind square

134.4
1
Siraj to Stokes, 1 run

short ball once again, pulled down to long leg

Fergie: "Gilly - only Greig, Botham and... Gus Atkinson have done the 5fer and a century double for England!"

134.3
Siraj to Stokes, no run

short of a length at Stokes again, keeps a touch low, but he manages to swat it to midwicket

134.2
1
Siraj to Dawson, 1 run

stays around the wicket to the right-hander and slants it across Dawson who stays in his crease and dabs the short of a length ball behind point

134.1
1
Siraj to Stokes, 1 run

short ball from around the wicket and Stokes meets it with a charge down the pitch, pulls it to the fielder on the deep midwicket boundary

This is likely to be the final over of the day, the 90th over of the day, well done India on the over rate.

Siraj has the ball ...

end of over 1341 run
ENG: 539/7CRR: 4.02 
Liam Dawson19 (50b 2x4)
Ben Stokes74 (130b 6x4)
Ravindra Jadeja 33-0-117-2
Jasprit Bumrah 28-5-95-1
133.6
Jadeja to Dawson, no run

leans forward and drives into the covers

133.5
Jadeja to Dawson, no run

darted in flat and quick at off stump, cut off the back foot on the off side

133.4
Jadeja to Dawson, no run

played back to the bowler with a straight bat in front of the pad

133.3
1
Jadeja to Stokes, 1 run

driven off the front foot past the bowler for a single

133.2
Jadeja to Stokes, no run

defended on the front foot

133.1
Jadeja to Stokes, no run

Stokes pushes forward to defend but is beaten by one that pitches wide outside off and spins back past the outside edge from over the wicket

end of over 1334 runs
ENG: 538/7CRR: 4.04 
Ben Stokes73 (127b 6x4)
Liam Dawson19 (47b 2x4)
Jasprit Bumrah 28-5-95-1
Ravindra Jadeja 32-0-116-2
132.6
3
Bumrah to Stokes, 3 runs

that's a lovely cover drive from Stokes, uses the width on offer because of the angle across him from over the wicket to punch between cover and mid off, Jaiswal chases and dives to prevent the boundary

132.5
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

fires in the yorker and Stokes is up for it, digs it out on the off side

132.4
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

good length angling across the left-hander, Stokes stays back and defends

132.3
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

defended on the back foot towards mid off

132.2
1
Bumrah to Dawson, 1 run

flicked off the pads through square leg for a single

132.1
Bumrah to Dawson, no run

jags the ball into the right-hander from a good length outside off, Dawson closes the face to play on the leg side but gets an outside edge to the off side

Gilly: "Hopefully Stokes can get another 30 odd runs to do the 100 5w double. Only been done 40 times in the history of test cricket. He deserves to add his name to the list!"

end of over 1322 runs
ENG: 534/7CRR: 4.04 
Liam Dawson18 (45b 2x4)
Ben Stokes70 (123b 6x4)
Ravindra Jadeja 32-0-116-2
Jasprit Bumrah 27-5-91-1
131.6
1
Jadeja to Dawson, 1 run

full toss, pushed off the front foot to mid off and Stokes responds to Dawson's call for a quick single

131.5
Jadeja to Dawson, no run

driven on the front foot to mid off

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BA Stokes
77 runs (134)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
1 four0 six
Control
84%
LA Dawson
21 runs (52)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
5 runs
1 four0 six
Control
90%
Current bowlers
Mohammed Siraj
O
26
M
4
R
113
W
1
ECO
4.34
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
RA Jadeja
O
33
M
0
R
117
W
2
ECO
3.54
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
46 (98)
94 (181)
45 (83)
YBK JaiswalB Sai Sudharsan
13 (24)
26 (61)
13 (37)
Shubman GillB Sai Sudharsan
12 (23)
20 (54)
7 (31)
RR PantB Sai Sudharsan
37 (48)
72* (112)
28 (64)
RA JadejaB Sai Sudharsan
10 (16)
23 (35)
13 (19)
RA JadejaSN Thakur
10 (22)
31 (66)
20 (44)
SN ThakurWashington Sundar
21 (44)
48 (101)
17 (57)
Washington SundarRR Pant
10 (33)
23 (48)
5 (15)
RR PantA Kamboj
0 (0)
0 (3)
0 (3)
JJ BumrahRR Pant
0 (4)
12 (16)
12 (12)
JJ BumrahMohammed Siraj
4 (3)
9 (10)
5 (7)
Team LogoEngland
BM DuckettZ Crawley
74 (82)
166 (195)
84 (113)
BM DuckettOJ Pope
20 (18)
31 (38)
10 (20)
JE RootOJ Pope
71 (123)
144 (231)
61 (108)
JE RootHC Brook
5 (12)
8 (24)
3 (12)
JE RootBA Stokes
68 (103)
142* (219)
66 (116)
JE RootJL Smith
6 (10)
7 (17)
1 (7)
LA DawsonJL Smith
9 (20)
16 (29)
7 (9)
LA DawsonCR Woakes
7 (15)
13 (32)
4 (17)
LA DawsonBA Stokes
5 (17)
16* (35)
11 (18)
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
India tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2596
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26,27 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
Test debut
Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan RazaDRS
Australia
Rod TuckerDRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Morkel: 'We're trying our best to find ways for Kuldeep to get in'

"I think it's finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and get the batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger"

Morkel: 'We're trying our best to find ways for Kuldeep to get in'

Root marches on towards Test summit

Already an England great, Joe Root is still hungry for more - and Sachin Tendulkar's record may not be safe

Root marches on towards Test summit

India's tactics, selection and bowling depth all fail them in Manchester

This is a team that has a lot of talented players, but not an understanding on how they want to win Test matches

India's tactics, selection and bowling depth all fail them in Manchester

Record-breaking Root arms England with control of Manchester Test

Root's 150, Pope and Stokes' fifties leave India playing catch-up

Record-breaking Root arms England with control of Manchester Test

England play down workload concerns after Stokes retires hurt with cramp

Vice-captain Pope said that the issue was the result of "the amount he's pushed his body" during this series but insisted he'd be fit to bowl on Saturday

England play down workload concerns after Stokes retires hurt with cramp
England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
caught84113
BM Duckett
caught94100
OJ Pope
caught71128
JE Root
stumped150248
HC Brook
stumped312
BA Stokes
not out77134
JL Smith
caught919
LA Dawson
not out2152
CR Woakes
bowled417
Extras(b 4, lb 14, nb 13)
Total544(7 wkts; 135 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
ENG32102261.11
IND31201233.33
BAN2011416.67
WI303000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table