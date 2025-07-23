10.05am: Morning all, welcome back to our coverage of the Old Trafford Test. It has rained overnight in Manchester, still a little weather around this morning but hopefully it will have all cleared through in time for the start of play. Day three was all about individual achievement, as Joe Root chalked off a few more milestones on the path to greatness. Today the focus will be on the match situation, and whether England can make their dominance pay. No team, remember, has won a Test in Manchester after inserting the opposition at the toss. India, you feel, will need a near-perfect day to prevent that scenario from becoming increasingly likely