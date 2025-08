Was India's six-run win at the Oval their closest in a Test?

The overall leader is the unorthodox left-arm spinner Bert "Dainty" Ironmonger , whose 74 Test wickets all came at home in Australia. There are various theories about why he never toured England, ranging from doubts about his bowling action to worries about whether he had the social graces required for such a trip. England definitely missed out on an interesting character: Ironmonger spun the ball off the stump of a finger mangled in a farm accident, and was almost unplayable on a helpful pitch. Against South Africa in Melbourne in February 1932, he took 5 for 6 and 6 for 18 on a "sticky dog" that was drying after rain. He made his Test debut in 1928-29 at the age of 46, and played in the 1932-33 Bodyline series when he was 50 years old.