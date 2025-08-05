Was India's six-run win at the Oval their closest in a Test?

For the fifth Test, both England and India made four changes from the previous match. How unusual is this number of changes mid-series? asked Alex Baker from Scotland

There was an unusual shuffling of the cards for the fifth Test at The Oval last week. It was the sixth time that both teams had made four changes in a Test in the middle of a series, following Australia and India in November 1956, England and Pakistan in July 1962, England and West Indies in July 1976, and Pakistan and Sri Lanka in March 1982 and also in July 2015.