Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

The ECB insisted earlier this year that the identity of new investors - four out of eight are based in India, and a further two are Indian-American - would have no effect on the involvement of Pakistani players in the Hundred . "We're aware of that in other regions," Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said in February, "but that won't be happening here."

Eyebrows were raised when no men's players were signed at March's draft, in contrast to previous seasons. But the snub could also be explained by the unavailability of Pakistan's white-ball squads (due to a tour of West Indies and a tri-series in the UAE), their recent struggles in T20Is, and the late pullouts of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah last year.

Then, on Monday, Amir and Imad became the first two Pakistan players to sign deals for the 2025 season, as late replacements at the Superchargers for Ben Dwarshuis (full season) and Mitchell Santner (two games) due to international duty. The Superchargers' incoming owners are Indian media tycoons the Sun Group, who will assume operational control on October 1.

Amir and Imad will link up with Ben Stokes in the Hundred, who revealed on Monday that he will play an informal, mentoring role at the Superchargers as he starts his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of England's fifth Test with India. Stokes opted out of the Hundred earlier this year, but will support Andrew Flintoff and Harry Brook.

"You will see me knocking about the Hundred, not in a playing way," Stokes said. "I had to make a decision in January if I would participate in the comp, but that was after my hamstring surgery. I said I'd still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won't have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab."