Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements
Pair join Northern Superchargers after Pakistan players were snubbed in draft earlier this year
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have signed contracts with Northern Superchargers, assuaging concerns that Pakistani players would be locked out of the Hundred under new Indian owners.
The ECB insisted earlier this year that the identity of new investors - four out of eight are based in India, and a further two are Indian-American - would have no effect on the involvement of Pakistani players in the Hundred. "We're aware of that in other regions," Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said in February, "but that won't be happening here."
Eyebrows were raised when no men's players were signed at March's draft, in contrast to previous seasons. But the snub could also be explained by the unavailability of Pakistan's white-ball squads (due to a tour of West Indies and a tri-series in the UAE), their recent struggles in T20Is, and the late pullouts of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah last year.
Then, on Monday, Amir and Imad became the first two Pakistan players to sign deals for the 2025 season, as late replacements at the Superchargers for Ben Dwarshuis (full season) and Mitchell Santner (two games) due to international duty. The Superchargers' incoming owners are Indian media tycoons the Sun Group, who will assume operational control on October 1.
Amir and Imad will link up with Ben Stokes in the Hundred, who revealed on Monday that he will play an informal, mentoring role at the Superchargers as he starts his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of England's fifth Test with India. Stokes opted out of the Hundred earlier this year, but will support Andrew Flintoff and Harry Brook.
"You will see me knocking about the Hundred, not in a playing way," Stokes said. "I had to make a decision in January if I would participate in the comp, but that was after my hamstring surgery. I said I'd still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won't have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab."
Most of England's Test batters will be available throughout the Hundred, though most of their fast bowlers will be resting. London Spirit have roped in John Simpson as their wicketkeeping to face Oval Invincibles in Tuesday's curtain-raiser, with Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith both rested, while Glamorgan allrounder Dan Douthwaite has also signed a short-term deal.
Mark Chapman and Farhan Ahmed have replaced Rachin Ravindra (international duty, four games) and Marchant de Lange (injury, full tournament) at Manchester Originals, while West Indies allrounder Akeal Hosein will deputise for South Africa's George Linde at Trent Rockets for two matches.
The Hundred replacements:
London Spirit: John Simpson and Dan Douthwaite to replace Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope for August 5
Manchester Originals: Mark Chapman to replace Rachin Ravindra (August 6-13), Farhan Ahmed to replace Marchant de Lange; Amuruthaa Surenkumar to replace Ella McCaughan
Northern Superchargers: Imad Wasim to replace Mitchell Santner (August 7-10); Mohammad Amir to replace Ben Dwarshuis
Trent Rockets: Akeal Hosein to replace George Linde (August 10-14)
Matt Roller is senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98