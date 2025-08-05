Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

Then, on Monday, Amir and Imad became the first two Pakistan players to sign deals for the 2025 season, as late replacements at the Superchargers for Ben Dwarshuis (full season) and Mitchell Santner (two games) due to international duty. The Superchargers' incoming owners are Indian media tycoons the Sun Group, who will assume operational control on October 1.

"You will see me knocking about the Hundred, not in a playing way," Stokes said. "I had to make a decision in January if I would participate in the comp, but that was after my hamstring surgery. I said I'd still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won't have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab."