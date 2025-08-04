Farhan, Ayub set up Pakistan's series-clinching win in Lauderhill

Pakistan 189 for 4 (Farhan 74, Ayub 66, Chase 1-31) beat West Indies 176 for 6 (Athanaze 60, Rutherford 51, Muqeem 1-20) by 13 runs

After the drama of the second game came something of a repeat of the first today. Pakistan edged out West Indies by 13 runs to seal a 2-1 series win, a seventh successive such outcome in bilateral T20I series between the two sides. Pakistan proved just a touch too good for their hosts with both bat and ball, inspired by a 138-run opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan and a flurry at the death. They held their nerve with ball in hand, a clutch few overs at the death shutting the door in West Indies' face, leaving their pursuit of 190 just short once again.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat again, but this time avoided losing early wickets as they had on Saturday. Ayub and Farhan saw through the first few overs with solidity, if not quite the aggression this new-look Pakistan may have desired, and before long found the innings drawing to a close without having lost a wicket, but also bereft of the explosiveness that would put the game out of West Indies' reach.

They did eventually put up a stiff target, but West Indies sparkled with intent up front, smashing 33 in the first two overs. It gave them a buffer for when Haris Rauf began to drag them back, but in a game where wickets were hard to come by, the hosts looked to be building a platform for the kind of big finish that fetched them victory in the previous game.

They looked on course around the 16-over mark, ahead of Pakistan at that stage by about five runs, and needed 49 off the final four. But a fiery 17th over from Rauf and a magnificent one from Sufiyan Muqeem right after - which saw Jason Holder castled for a two-ball duck, ended West Indies realistic aspirations of a series victory. They thrashed and flailed for the final two overs, but they were in Pakistan's grip, and had sunk too far now.

138 for 0 Can a 138-run partnership be bad for the team? It's a question Pakistan have discussed perhaps more than any other side during the Mohammad Rizwan-Babar Azam years, and one, perhaps, they might have revisited with Ayub and Farhan but for the fine margins going their way. The pair found boundaries and sixes with reasonable regularity, but West Indies managed to sneak in large spells of dot balls or singles that kept dragging the run rate back.

With four overs to go on the best batting surface of the series, both Ayub and Farhan had half-centuries, but Pakistan's run rate stood at a modest 8.50. Having scored 23 in their final five yesterday, it would require something special to ensure Pakistan posted a winning total today.

Making amends It had come to the stage Pakistan probably needed a wicket to fall more than West Indies with the visitors' power hitters sitting idle. Shamar Joseph removed Farhan bringing Hasan Nawaz out to the middle, who hooked his fourth ball for six to set the death-overs tempo. Another six the following over preceded his dismissal, but the shift in gears was evident. Not a single four was struck through the death overs, but Pakistan found five sixes in the last four overs, including a 20-run final over that ultimately put them above par. Fifty-three runs came in the final four, a number that would arguably have been somewhat smaller had a 138-run partnership not been broken when it was.

Chase retired out, WI run out of time Every game this series, it has seemed Jason Holder came out to bat a shade too late, but tonight, he could wait no more. With Roston Chase struggling for timing and the rate above 13, West Indies opted to retire him out and sent Holder into the middle with 41 to get in three overs. It was well within range of his abilities, but his fireworks have largely come against Pakistan's quicks, and there was still a Muqeem over to negotiate.