Fakhar ruled out of remainder of West Indies tour with hamstring injury

The injury to Fakhar, 35, bears uncanny resemblance to a knock he picked up at the start of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Off the second ball of the opening game, he hared off in pursuit of a cover drive before pulling up in discomfort; he was ruled out of the tournament the following day. At the time, he was himself a part of the squad to replace Saim Ayub , who, too, was injured chasing after a ball to the boundary six weeks earlier in South Africa, and spent three months on the sidelines.