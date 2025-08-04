Fakhar ruled out of remainder of West Indies tour with hamstring injury

The injury took place in the 19th over of West Indies' innings when Fakhar was chasing a ball in the outfield. A subsequent medical assessment by the team's support staff confirmed a mild strain to his left hamstring.

The PCB confirmed that immediate treatment and initial management were provided, and Fakhar will now fly back to Pakistan on August 4, the day after the final, deciding T20I. His rehabilitation will continue under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The PCB are yet to confirm if a replacement player will join the ODI squad.

Fakhar got starts in each of the first two games, but found himself unable to kick on in either, getting scored of 28 and 20.

The injury to Fakhar, 35, bears uncanny resemblance to a knock he picked up at the start of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Off the second ball of the opening game, he hared off in pursuit of a cover drive before pulling up in discomfort; he was ruled out of the tournament the following day. At the time, he was himself a part of the squad to replace Saim Ayub , who, too, was injured chasing after a ball to the boundary six weeks earlier in South Africa, and spent three months on the sidelines.