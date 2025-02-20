Injured Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy; Pakistan call up Imam-ul-Haq
Imam-ul-Haq, who hasn't played for Pakistan since December 2023, will link up with the team ahead of their next game, against India on February 23 in Dubai
Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I'm now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner.… pic.twitter.com/MQKmOI4rQU— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) February 20, 2025
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000