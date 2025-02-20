Injured Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy; Pakistan call up Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan's hopes of defending their Champions Trophy title have taken a significant dent with opener Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an oblique injury. Imam-ul-Haq has been approved by the ICC as Fakhar's replacement.

Fakhar picked up the injury off just the second ball of the tournament, when he hared off in pursuit of a cover drive from Will Young off Shaheen Shah Afridi. When he collected the ball, he appeared to be in some discomfort. After treatment on the field, he was take off, and remained out for more than two hours

Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I'm now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner.… pic.twitter.com/MQKmOI4rQU — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) February 20, 2025

That meant he could not open the Pakistan batting, and when he did come in at No. 4, he was visibly discomfited. He received multiple visits from the team doctor and physio, and took painkillers on the field throughout his 41-ball stay at the crease. It was something of a tortured innings, with his movements restricted, and he didn't look like he would have a serious impact on Pakistan's pursuit of the 320 New Zealand had scored. He scored 24 before he was dismissed.

The injury is especially unfortunate for Fakhar and Pakistan. He only returned to the side when Saim Ayub, Pakistan's standout opener in their three away series wins at the tail-end of last year, was struck down in similar circumstances. He went in pursuit of a ball down to the boundary in the second Test against South Africa in January, only to twist his ankle, which was later confirmed to be a fractured. It has ruled him out until at least March.

Fakhar's most famous contribution to Pakistan cricket has come in this tournament. He was the star batter in the final of the last Champions Trophy, in 2017, where he scored 114 against India as Pakistan won the tournament.

Imam, who comes into the side, does not have the same pedigree as Fakhar in terms of belligerence, and has not played international cricket since 2023. He does, however, have a stellar record as opener, averaging 48.27 with nine ODI centuries from 72 ODIs.