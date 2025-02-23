Hard-length ball jumps up to square Saud up. But he's behind the line of the ball and defends towards cover
Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|7
|13
|1
|0
|53.84
|2 (5b)
|7 (13b)
(lhb)
|8
|19
|0
|0
|42.10
|3 (7b)
|6 (15b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|5
|0
|18
|0
|3.60
|20
|0
|0
|2 - 0 - 5 - 0
(rmf)
|4
|0
|14
|1
|3.50
|18
|2
|0
|4 - 0 - 14 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|88
|2533
|131*
|42.22
|19
|354
|68
|25.29
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|105
|202
|7/57
|23.73
|91
|88
|4/24
|35.48
Drinks
KiranV: "Predicting back to back 2 wickets in this innings between 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm. Pls make a note " Dubai time? That's 2 hours 15 minutes away
Defends the length ball around off, in front
tony: "Where is the crowd???" in the stands
Short of a length but doesn't rise much. Pulled from fourth stump to deep square leg
Length around off, clipped through backward square
Patel: "Waaay toooo manyyyy dot balls"
Square driven to point. Jadeja firex a throw at the non-striker's to keep him in check. Was a length ball on fourth at 137ks
Shami more comfortable now, he's beaten Saud on the cut. Off a length, angling in towards fifth stump, Saud wanted to go hard through cover point
Around
Prashant : "Four anchors in top 4 doesn't get you to 300" Not necessarily but yeah, fair enough
Almost finds the edge!. Mostly seam-up, landed around off and decked away off the pitch. 130ks ball didn't lose much pace after landing around fourth. Rizwan wanted to run it to third but ended up dangling the bat tentatively before retracting it
Length ball is defended to point
Ifhaam : "To be honest, I am happy with Babar's batting today. To me, it was better than that snail paced 64 off 90 against NZ. "
Back-foot drive takes the fourth-stump length ball to deep point
Full ball, three-quarters of the way up off, defended to cover. Saud lunging low and playing with softish hands
Hardik loses his run-up, something seems to have fallen while he took off. He'll reload
Kanishka: "I don't know its just my observation....but i think shami is not being fully comfortable or its just pressure...what do you think guys?" There seemed to be an issue with his ankle. Pressure, we can't tell from the outside
Misdirected bouncer, soft appeal for caught behind. Not given. One for the over called. Wide not given, even though the shortish ball looked to have gone slightly down leg. Shakeel was well to the left of the ball while trying to pull fine
Fullish on off, a cautious flick takes it to midwicket. 130ks
Ahmed: "From each team at least one player has scored a century in this tournament except from Pakistan and Afghanistan." Here are the highest individual scores for those interested
Lunges towards the fullish ball on fourth to defend it to cover
Good ball. On a length, line around off. Rises just over stump-height and Rizwan stands mostly upright to defend it to the bowler
Tushar D, Ponda: "Saud and Rizwan are good at running quick and rotating strike, India will need to work on stemming that else, it would greatly backfire. "
Length just outside off, defended to point
Length on fifth, 136ks, guided to deep third
Sami: "250-280....aim for 300+"
Around a back of length, cut to deep point
Over the wicket to the rhb. That will be the case unless specified
Length on fourth, guided to deep third. 138ks
Shami returns, which is a relief for India after he went off, likely with a shin issue. Seems to have been resolved for now. Around
Devesh: "How critical is Hardik to India's team combination? He has become such a reliable third seamer in recent years."
Length on fifth, 130ks, dabbed to point with an open face
Point, square leg, third and fine leg are back. No one in front of square. So, full ball is unlikely.
Full on middle, 133ks, clipped to midwicket
1W
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4847
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 14 • PAK 61/2Live Forecast: PAK 241
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|10
|26
|caught
|23
|26
|not out
|8
|19
|not out
|7
|13
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 8)
|Total
|61(2 wkts; 14 ovs)