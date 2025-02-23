Matches (7)
Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 23 2025

Drinks
5th Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), February 23, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(14/50 ov) 61/2
India FlagIndia

Pakistan chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.35
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 14/1 (2.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 241
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Mohammad Rizwan* 
(rhb)
7131053.842 (5b)7 (13b)
Saud Shakeel 
(lhb)
8190042.103 (7b)6 (15b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mohammed Shami 
(rf)
501803.6020002 - 0 - 5 - 0
Hardik Pandya 
(rmf)
401413.5018204 - 0 - 14 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
882533131*42.22
193546825.29
MatWktsBBIAve
1052027/5723.73
91884/2435.48
Partnership: 14 Runs, 28 B (RR: 3) Last BatImam-ul-Haq 10 (26b) FOW47/2 (9.2 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Pakistan - 2 of 2, India - 2 of 2
1
1
13th
1
12th
1
1
1
11th
1
1
1lb
10th
4
1
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:16
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: Ekanth
end of over 142 runs
PAK: 61/2CRR: 4.35 
Saud Shakeel8 (19b)
Mohammad Rizwan7 (13b 1x4)
Mohammed Shami 5-0-18-0
Hardik Pandya 4-0-14-1

Drinks

KiranV: "Predicting back to back 2 wickets in this innings between 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm. Pls make a note " Dubai time? That's 2 hours 15 minutes away

13.6
Shami to Saud Shakeel, no run

Hard-length ball jumps up to square Saud up. But he's behind the line of the ball and defends towards cover

13.5
Shami to Saud Shakeel, no run

Defends the length ball around off, in front

tony: "Where is the crowd???" in the stands

13.4
1
Shami to Rizwan, 1 run

Short of a length but doesn't rise much. Pulled from fourth stump to deep square leg

13.3
1
Shami to Saud Shakeel, 1 run

Length around off, clipped through backward square

Patel: "Waaay toooo manyyyy dot balls"

13.2
Shami to Saud Shakeel, no run

Square driven to point. Jadeja firex a throw at the non-striker's to keep him in check. Was a length ball on fourth at 137ks

13.1
Shami to Saud Shakeel, no run

Shami more comfortable now, he's beaten Saud on the cut. Off a length, angling in towards fifth stump, Saud wanted to go hard through cover point

Around

end of over 131 run
PAK: 59/2CRR: 4.53 
Mohammad Rizwan6 (12b 1x4)
Saud Shakeel7 (14b)
Hardik Pandya 4-0-14-1
Mohammed Shami 4-0-16-0

Prashant : "Four anchors in top 4 doesn't get you to 300" Not necessarily but yeah, fair enough

12.6
Hardik to Rizwan, no run

Almost finds the edge!. Mostly seam-up, landed around off and decked away off the pitch. 130ks ball didn't lose much pace after landing around fourth. Rizwan wanted to run it to third but ended up dangling the bat tentatively before retracting it

12.5
Hardik to Rizwan, no run

Length ball is defended to point

Ifhaam : "To be honest, I am happy with Babar's batting today. To me, it was better than that snail paced 64 off 90 against NZ. "

12.4
1
Hardik to Saud Shakeel, 1 run

Back-foot drive takes the fourth-stump length ball to deep point

12.3
Hardik to Saud Shakeel, no run

Full ball, three-quarters of the way up off, defended to cover. Saud lunging low and playing with softish hands

Hardik loses his run-up, something seems to have fallen while he took off. He'll reload

Kanishka: "I don't know its just my observation....but i think shami is not being fully comfortable or its just pressure...what do you think guys?" There seemed to be an issue with his ankle. Pressure, we can't tell from the outside

12.2
Hardik to Saud Shakeel, no run

Misdirected bouncer, soft appeal for caught behind. Not given. One for the over called. Wide not given, even though the shortish ball looked to have gone slightly down leg. Shakeel was well to the left of the ball while trying to pull fine

12.1
Hardik to Saud Shakeel, no run

Fullish on off, a cautious flick takes it to midwicket. 130ks

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan vs right-arm pace in ODIs
RUNS
1084
OUTS
28
4s/6s
104/12
SR
95.59
AVE
38.71
end of over 123 runs
PAK: 58/2CRR: 4.83 
Mohammad Rizwan6 (10b 1x4)
Saud Shakeel6 (10b)
Mohammed Shami 4-0-16-0
Hardik Pandya 3-0-13-1

Ahmed: "From each team at least one player has scored a century in this tournament except from Pakistan and Afghanistan." Here are the highest individual scores for those interested

11.6
Shami to Rizwan, no run

Lunges towards the fullish ball on fourth to defend it to cover

11.5
Shami to Rizwan, no run

Good ball. On a length, line around off. Rises just over stump-height and Rizwan stands mostly upright to defend it to the bowler

Tushar D, Ponda: "Saud and Rizwan are good at running quick and rotating strike, India will need to work on stemming that else, it would greatly backfire. "

11.4
Shami to Rizwan, no run

Length just outside off, defended to point

11.3
1
Shami to Saud Shakeel, 1 run

Length on fifth, 136ks, guided to deep third

Sami: "250-280....aim for 300+"

11.2
1
Shami to Rizwan, 1 run

Around a back of length, cut to deep point

Over the wicket to the rhb. That will be the case unless specified

11.1
1
Shami to Saud Shakeel, 1 run

Length on fourth, guided to deep third. 138ks

Shami returns, which is a relief for India after he went off, likely with a shin issue. Seems to have been resolved for now. Around

end of over 113 runs
PAK: 55/2CRR: 5.00 
Mohammad Rizwan5 (6b 1x4)
Saud Shakeel4 (8b)
Hardik Pandya 3-0-13-1
Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-5-0

Devesh: "How critical is Hardik to India's team combination? He has become such a reliable third seamer in recent years."

10.6
Hardik to Rizwan, no run

Length on fifth, 130ks, dabbed to point with an open face

Point, square leg, third and fine leg are back. No one in front of square. So, full ball is unlikely.

10.5
Hardik to Rizwan, no run

Full on middle, 133ks, clipped to midwicket

Worm
Pakistan
024681012140102030405060OVERSRUNS
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mohammad Rizwan
7 runs (13)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
slog sweep
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
92%
Saud Shakeel
8 runs (19)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
4 runs
0 four0 six
Control
74%
Current bowlers
Mohammed Shami
O
5
M
0
R
18
W
0
ECO
3.6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
HH Pandya
O
4
M
0
R
14
W
1
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoPakistan
Babar AzamImam-ul-Haq
23 (26)
41 (50)
10 (24)
Imam-ul-HaqSaud Shakeel
0 (2)
6 (6)
2 (4)
Mohammad RizwanSaud Shakeel
7 (13)
14* (28)
6 (15)
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossPakistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4847
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days23 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Paul Reiffel
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
England
Michael Gough
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Match Referee
Australia
David Boon
Language
English
Win Probability
IND 66.56%
PAKIND
PAK InningsIND Innings

Over 14 • PAK 61/2

Live Forecast: PAK 241
Powered by Smart Stats
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Imam-ul-Haq
run out1026
Babar Azam
caught2326
Saud Shakeel
not out819
Mohammad Rizwan
not out713
Extras(lb 5, w 8)
Total61(2 wkts; 14 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
IND11020.408
BAN1010-0.408
PAK1010-1.200
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AUS11020.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table