Rizwan's lack of strike rotation 'a massive fault' - Urooj

The loss to India has all but pushed Pakistan out of their home Champions Trophy, and it had a lot to do with a middle-overs slowdown. They ended the first ten overs at 52 for 2, but the next 14 overs netted them just 42 runs. Urooj Mumtaz lay the blame squarely on captain Mohammad Rizwan , who, she said, had played too many dot balls in that period.

"Rizwan, time and again, is at fault of chewing up too many dot deliveries. Then there is one release shot that comes out," she said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day . "He was on 40-odd from something like 70 deliveries at the point where he looked like taking another release shot. He was 30 off 68 [24 off 53] at one point when he hit that one four. Saud [Shakeel], on the other hand, is not the normal aggressor; it is Rizwan who is normally the aggressor when he does get going and does get set."

During the period in question [overs 11 to 24], Rizwan faced 45 deliveries, and 29 of those were dots. He didn't hit a single boundary, and got only 16 singles. Eventually, Rizwan struggled his way to 46 off 77 balls. He fell when he skipped down the pitch to try and loft Axar Patel, but missed and was bowled.

Rizwan had slog-swept Kuldeep Yadav for four off the first ball he had faced. His next boundary only came on the 49th delivery he faced off Ravindra Jadeja in the 25th over. Another - the third and last - came off Jadeja in the 27th. When he was dismissed by Axar in the 34th over, Rizwan's partnership with Shakeel was worth 104, but it had taken 144 balls.

"I think Rizwan, in his 46 off 77 - strike rate of 59 - just wasn't good enough because we're talking about a team where the best batter in the team [Babar Azam] is obviously out of form, hasn't been churning out those big runs... and he got out early," Mumtaz said.