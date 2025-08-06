Rashid Khan, Sam Curran hobble London Spirit for 80

Oval Invincibles 81 for 4 (Jacks 24) beat London Spirit 80 (Rashid 3-11, S Curran 3-18) by six wickets

Oval Invincibles brushed London Spirit aside with ease in the opening game of the men's Hundred as they began their bid to win the title for the third year in a row.

Sam Billings' side, who lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024, are backing themselves for a 'three-peat' and the manner of their victory in the competition opener bodes well, a comfortable six-wicket stroll past a London Spirit side who never seemed at the races.

Spirit batted first and were soon in trouble - Keaton Jennings, Kane Williamson and David Warner all back in the pavilion with the score on only 26. It wasn't to get any better for Justin Langer's side, who could only limp to 80 all out, undone by the combined guile of Sam Curran (3 for 16) and Rashid Khan (3 for 11), Rashid impressing on debut for the Invincibles.

"It was nice to get that start, with the win most importantly and then to perform for the team was amazing," Rashid said. "It's been a good start for me. I've been out of the game for the last two months but it's nice to get back and get back with a win.

Will Jacks steered the Invincibles chase • Getty Images

"The break [since the IPL] has really helped. Physically but also mentally, to get ready for the next competition. The IPL is three months, it's a long competition, and I needed a break mentally as well and that's really helped. I'm quite happy with today."

Needing just 81 under the lights, Oval used the chase as a chance for more batting practice - Billings and Donovan Ferreira unbeaten and unfussed at the end, with Ferreira ending proceedings with a mighty six - the only one of the match - into the Tavern Stand.