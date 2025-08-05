Matches (8)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
Women's Hundred (1)

Spirit vs Invincibles, 1st Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 05 2025

1st Match (D/N), Lord's, August 05, 2025, The Hundred Men's Competition
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
London Spirit (Men)London Spirit (Men)
------
Oval Invincibles (Men)Oval Invincibles (Men)
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch (Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 167 Runs • 23.86 Avg • 142.73 SR
KK Jennings
5 M • 137 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 150.54 SR
JM Cox
7 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 143.62 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 201 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 163.41 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16 SR
OP Stone
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 17.14 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 9.16 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 11 SR
Head to head Last 5 Matches
Squad
LS-M
OI-M
Player
Role
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.50, Second Session 19.50-20.55
Match days5 August 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Hundred's 'transition' year is relying on Test star Steven Smith as headline act

Steven Smith hoping to use his first appearance for Welsh Fire as a platform to reclaim a T20I spot for Australia with the long-term aim of playing in the 2028 Olympics

Hundred's 'transition' year is relying on Test star Steven Smith as headline act

Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

Pair join Northern Superchargers after Pakistan players were snubbed in draft earlier this year

Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Six out of eight equity sales have been completed, but Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets still negotiating

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

American investment fund is first to conclude negotiations as it expands Birmingham sport portfolio

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report

Report's authors predict 'tensions' in wake of windfall, particularly in light of 'yawning gap' between haves and have nots

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report
The Hundred Men's Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
BP-M-----
LS-M-----
MO-M-----
NSC-M-----
OI-M-----
SB-M-----
TR-M-----
WF-M-----
Full Table