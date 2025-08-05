Matches (8)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
Women's Hundred (1)
Spirit vs Invincibles, 1st Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (D/N), Lord's, August 05, 2025, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
LS-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bowl
OI-M Win & Bowl
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
L
L
L
L
Invincibles
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 167 Runs • 23.86 Avg • 142.73 SR
LS-M5 M • 137 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 150.54 SR
OI-M7 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 143.62 SR
OI-M10 M • 201 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 163.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16 SR
LS-M8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 17.14 SR
OI-M10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 9.16 SR
OI-M10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
LS-M
OI-M
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.50, Second Session 19.50-20.55
|Match days
|5 August 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
