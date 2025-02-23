Live - India, Pakistan renew Champions Trophy rivalry

The pitch to be used today has already been used before (twice). For context, that Ind-Ban game was played on a FRESH pitch and that slowed down massively as the game went on. Both teams will want to maximise the powerplay because when the field spreads, it's going to be really hard to score. Long straight boundary (81m). Even square boundaries (70m both). Sunil Gavaskar says it won't be easy to hit sixes here, and his feeling is 270 could be a score that could be defended.