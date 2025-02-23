Live - India, Pakistan renew Champions Trophy rivalry

Live
Live - India, Pakistan renew Champions Trophy rivalryBy Alagappan Muthu
Match Day Live
26
27
9
8
Toss: Pakistan bat
'Home' captain Mohammed Rizwan wins a crucial toss in a game that Pakistan have to win to stay in the Champions Trophy. He understands the advantage of putting a total on the board and takes it immmediately. One change Fakhar Zaman is out and Imam-ul-Haq has taken his place.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyan Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed
Rohit Sharma says what he wanted to do at the toss now doesn't matter. He says the pitch looks on the slower side (which means without any dew, it will keep getting slower, and will become harder to score in the second innings). He backs his team to cope with that though. No changes for India
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami
12 tosses that India have lost starting from the 2023 ODI World Cup final
1
1
2
The conditions
The pitch to be used today has already been used before (twice). For context, that Ind-Ban game was played on a FRESH pitch and that slowed down massively as the game went on. Both teams will want to maximise the powerplay because when the field spreads, it's going to be really hard to score. Long straight boundary (81m). Even square boundaries (70m both). Sunil Gavaskar says it won't be easy to hit sixes here, and his feeling is 270 could be a score that could be defended.
The toss could be huge. Batting first and batting big, provided there's no dew - and last week the groundstaff said there hasn't been any dew all year plus its a 1pm start so by the time dew comes in, the game will be done - could pretty much amount to a victory.
3
1
1
Rivalries
What is the greatest rivalry in cricket?15.2K votes
India vs Pakistan
Australia vs England
Kohli PR vs Rohit PR
2
7
3
2
The stakes and the history
This game is so big and it pulls everything into it. Us fans. Them players. Entire cities.
Centurion’s pace and bounce made 2003. And that upper cut for six.
Sharjah still echoes the sound of Miandad’s bat creating history.
Melbourne’s 90,293 brought an otherworldly feeling to 2022.
Chennai gathers folklore with every passing year. The ground seats 40,000 but millions of people say they were there.
Dubai will undoubtedly bring its own colour as well. Just that on Thursday it was all very grey with a slow pitch making strokeplay very difficult.
India's spin-heavy bowling attack have plenty of practice on how to harness conditions like that and squeeze opposition batting line-ups. Pakistan have lost a lot of batting firepower to injury but ironically enough the players they do have are known (sometimes infamously) to possess a method that might well come in handy on these tired pitches. Steady, risk-free run-accumulation.
Babar Azam was pilloried for it in the last game, which Pakistan lost.
He might well be celebrated for it, if Pakistan go on to win this one. And they do need to win this one. Otherwise they might get kicked out of their own party.
1
2
Welcome!
Me: Wait, wh’midoinhere
Colleague: Adulting
Me: That doesn’t sound right
Colleague: Okay, work then
Me: But the toss is still an hour out
Colleague: It’s India vs Pakistan
Me: So?
Increasingly frustrated colleague: It’s THIS!
Colleague: Adulting
Me: That doesn’t sound right
Colleague: Okay, work then
Me: But the toss is still an hour out
Colleague: It’s India vs Pakistan
Me: So?
Increasingly frustrated colleague: It’s THIS!
vs THIS!
Me: Okay but that was like two years ago.
*Somebody kindly points out internal data about the money and the eyeballs this game always generates*
Me: IT’S INDIA VS PAKISTAN!
*Somebody kindly points out internal data about the money and the eyeballs this game always generates*
Me: IT’S INDIA VS PAKISTAN!