Shami on long rehab: 'Felt like a toddler learning how to walk'

Mohammed Shami feared that his career was over when a lengthy rehabilitation kept him out of cricket throughout 2024. Now leading India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy, Shami compared his comeback to "a toddler learning how to walk".

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again, as someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches," Shami, 34, told icc.tv. "A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down.

"My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said, 'my priority is to get you to walk, then jog, and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal'.

"After 60 days, when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have ever been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications."

Shami was the highest wicket-taker of the last ICC tournament he played - the 2023 ODI World Cup - despite being on the field for only seven fixtures. He now finds himself needing to play another big role with Jasprit Bumrah out with an injury.