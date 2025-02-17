Doubt over India's world-beaters as they enter Champions Trophy

How do they look?

First up, Jasprit Bumrah will not be there. As good as the rest of this team is, it's almost like Argentina without Diego Maradona in 1986 or Lionel Messi in 2022. Mohammed Shami will be there but he's yet to show, in the handful of international games he's played since his return from injury, the pace and incisiveness that made him near-unplayable in that World Cup.

This means India may have to try and win games with their spinners, which, fortunately for them, is likelier to work as a strategy in Dubai, the venue for all their matches, than at any ground in Pakistan. They may look to play three spinners whenever possible, which will come with the added benefit of greater batting depth.

The batting, too, carries the more-or-less clause. India have a line-up full of frighteningly good players, but there's a little more uncertainty around some of them than there was a year-and-a-half ago - quite likely because there have been so few ODIs in the lead-up to this tournament. The two biggest names have both endured a difficult time of late, but India will be relieved that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both shown, over the course of the recently concluded three-match series against England, that they might still be at a similar level to their ODI selves of 2023.

Who are their opponents?

Likely best XI

1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.

Bench: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Hardik Pandya's all-round prowess gives India a signficant advantage • BCCI

Players to watch

Hardik Pandya. He bats at No. 6, and when fully fit is a good enough bowler to be a proper third seamer. He has endured a difficult history with injuries, however, and his early exit from the 2023 World Cup cost India a lot of flexibility. If Hardik is fit, India can play either three frontline quicks or - as seems likely in this tournament - three spinners. The man who makes India's combination work, and for that reason one of the most important players in the entire tournament, is. He bats at No. 6, and when fully fit is a good enough bowler to be a proper third seamer. He has endured a difficult history with injuries, however, and his early exit from the 2023 World Cup cost India a lot of flexibility. If Hardik is fit, India can play either three frontline quicks or - as seems likely in this tournament - three spinners.

Axar Patel is turning into a key player. The pitches in Dubai, which tend to be of the skiddy, low-bounce variety, could be conducive to his left-arm spin. Perhaps even more crucial is his skill with the bat, particularly against spin, which has turned him into a reliable left-hand floater whom India often promote to break up their predominantly right-handed top order. Of their spin options,is turning into a key player. The pitches in Dubai, which tend to be of the skiddy, low-bounce variety, could be conducive to his left-arm spin. Perhaps even more crucial is his skill with the bat, particularly against spin, which has turned him into a reliable left-hand floater whom India often promote to break up their predominantly right-handed top order.

Key stats

Since the start of 2023, India have a win/loss ratio of 3.333 in ODIs. All the other seven Champions Trophy teams have managed ratios below 2.

In this period, five India batters - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer - have scored over 1000 ODI runs, with all four managing either 50-plus averages, 100-plus strike rates, or both.

Recent ODI form

Since losing the World Cup final to Australia, India have only played nine ODIs across three series. They beat South Africa 2-1 in South Africa with a second-string team in December 2023, then suffered a 2-0 setback on turning pitches Sri Lanka with a near-full-strength side in August 2024, before pulling off a reassuringly dominant 3-0 win over England in the weeks leading up to the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy history