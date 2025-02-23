Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), February 23, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan FlagPakistan
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 458 Runs • 57.25 Avg • 104.8 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 79.47 SR
Shubman Gill
7 M • 417 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 88.34 SR
RG Sharma
7 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 130.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 32.57 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 29.53 SR
Arshdeep Singh
6 M • 14 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 21 SR
AR Patel
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
IND
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4847
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days23 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
IND11020.408
BAN1010-0.408
PAK1010-1.200
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AFG1010-2.140
AUS-----
ENG-----
