Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
L
W
L
L
India
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 458 Runs • 57.25 Avg • 104.8 SR
PAK10 M • 364 Runs • 52 Avg • 79.47 SR
IND7 M • 417 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 88.34 SR
IND7 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 130.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 32.57 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 29.53 SR
IND6 M • 14 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 21 SR
IND9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 44 SR
Squad
PAK
IND
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4847
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
