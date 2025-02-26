Ponting: 'Kohli the best 50-overs player I have ever seen'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli will give himself the "best chance to be remembered as the all-time leading run-scorer" in ODIs.

"With someone like Virat, you never write him off, because I'm sure he'd be motivated by that [achieving the record], I think," Ponting said on the ICC Review Podcast. "Now that he's gone past me and only two ahead of him, I'm sure he wants to give himself the best chance to be remembered as the all-time leading run scorer in the game.

"So, as long as the hunger's there, obviously, physically wise, he's probably as fit as he's ever been and works exceptionally hard on that side of his game. So, if the hunger's still there, then I'm never going to write him off.

"I know he's nice and close to Sangakkara now. I don't think it's going to be long, maybe the next game before he goes past Sangakkara. But still, a little way to go to catch Sachin."

Calling Kohli the best 50-over player he has ever seen, Ponting was also amazed by the fact that Kohli is still more than 4000 runs adrift of Tendulkar's record despite being at the top of his ODI game for so long.

Virat Kohli's hundred sealed the win for India against Pakistan • Alex Davidson/Getty Images

"Congratulations to him [Kohli]. He's obviously been a champion player for a long, long time. And particularly, probably in the white-ball formats where he's been an unbelievably good 50-over player," Ponting said. "In fact, I think I'm on record before saying I don't think I've ever seen a better 50-over player than Virat Kohli.

"It's crazy when you think about it, isn't it? Just how good Virat's been over such a long period of time, yet he's still 4,000 runs behind Sachin. I mean, it just goes to show how good Sachin was, but also his longevity in the game. How long Sachin played for and how long you're able to maintain such high levels for as an individual player? And that's the one thing I've always judged excellence on, is how long you can maintain it for."

Kohli's form has been under scrutiny for a while. He had a lean Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia where he averaged 23.75 with one century in nine innings. In the two ODIs against England, he managed 5 and 52, while he was dismissed for 22 in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh . However, Ponting wasn't surprised that Kohli brought his best foot forward against Pakistan.

"Look, I've always said big games equal big names. You need your big names to stand up in those big moments. And no bigger game for India than a game against Pakistan. So, it's no surprise to me that that has happened," he said. "I think it's very much the same as what we would say whenever we play England. Your reputation is forged in what you do in the biggest contests on the international stage.