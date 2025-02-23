Kohli fastest to 14,000 ODI runs
India batter gets to the milestone in the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Dubai, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli has become the fastest batter to reach the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs, getting there in his 287th innings in the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Dubai.
Kohli is only the third batter to score 14,000 in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in 350 innings, and Kumar Sangakkara, who took 378 innings. Kohli got to 14,000 in 63 fewer innings than Tendulkar.
Kohli began the match against Pakistan 15 runs short of 14,000, and passed the milestone during India's chase of 242.
He has been the fastest to every such 1000-run milestone since he went past 8000 ODI runs in 175 innings in June 2017.
Overall, he is third on the list of highest run-scorers in ODIs, poised to overtake Sangakkara (14,234) in second place. Tendulkar tops the list with 18,426.
Kohli also holds the record for most hundreds in ODIs (50), a record of Tendulkar's that he broke during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Earlier in the day, Kohli had broken the record for the most catches as a fielder for India in ODIs, moving to 158.