Kohli breaks record for most catches as a fielder for India in ODIs

147 Dot balls in Pakistan's innings of 241 against India in Dubai - a similar pattern from their previous match Dot balls in Pakistan's innings of 241 against India in Dubai - a similar pattern from their previous match against New Zealand , where they played 161 dots in 47.2 overs.

158 Catches taken by Virat Kohli in ODIs, the most as a fielder Catches taken by Virat Kohli in ODIs, the most as a fielder for India , going ahead of Mohammad Azharuddin's 156. Kohli ranks third in the overall ODI list , with Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) ahead of him.

43 Runs conceded by Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay on Sunday, the most he has conceded in the first ten overs of an ODI innings. Shubman Gill alone scored 33 off those in the 25 balls he faced off the left-arm pacer, with seven fours.

4.33 Run rate during the partnership of 104 between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, which came off 24 overs. It is the lowest run rate in a century stand Run rate during the partnership of 104 between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, which came off 24 overs. It is the lowest run rate in a century stand for Pakistan in men's ODIs since March 2014.

53.1 Overs bowled by India in the middle overs (11-40) in this Champions Trophy before taking a wicket in this phase - Mohammad Rizwan at 33.2. They failed to take a wicket during the middle overs in their previous match against Bangladesh.

The average runs conceded per wicket by India in middle overs of this Champions Trophy is 85.66, much worse than the 16 wickets at 25.87 in the middle overs during the recent three-ODI series against England.

12 Consecutive ODIs in which India have lost the toss. The previous time they won the toss in an ODI was Consecutive ODIs in which India have lost the toss. The previous time they won the toss in an ODI was against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2023 men's ODI World Cup. This is the longest streak of lost tosses for any team in men's ODIs, surpassing the Netherlands' 11-match run between 2011 and 2013.

Rohit Sharma was captain for nine of the twelve tosses, while KL Rahul was captain for the other three.