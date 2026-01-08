Shreyas Iyer cleared to join India squad for NZ ODIs
India batter will link up with the side on Friday, ahead of Sunday's ODI series opener against NZ in Vadodara
Shreyas Iyer has been cleared to join India's squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. Shreyas had been named in India's 15-man squad, earlier this month, subject to fitness. After proving his match fitness in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas will now link up with India's squad on Friday, two days out of the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara.
Shreyas, India's ODI vice-captain, is set to return to international action after suffering a spleen injury while attempting a catch in the Sydney ODI on October 25. He was admitted to hospital with internal bleeding from a spleen laceration. He missed India's home series against South Africa, but has recovered since.
He tuned up for the New Zealand ODIs with scores of 82 and 45 for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the injury-enforced absence of Shardul Thakur, Shreyas also stepped in as Mumbai's captain during those two games.
Most of India's ODI squad arrived in Vadodara on January 7. Vadodara will host its first men's international match in more than 15 years on Sunday. The newly built Kotambi Stadium has already hosted the WPL and women's ODIs.
India ODI squad
Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal