Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

ENG Women vs IND Women, Warm-up at Bengaluru, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), BCCI CEG Ground, September 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
340/9
India Women FlagIndia Women
(34/50 ov, T:341) 187

ENG Women won by 153 runs

Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Renuka Singh* 
(rhb)
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Lauren Filer 
(rf)
502014.001610-
Linsey Smith 
(sla)
603525.832351-
 Last BatShree Charani 11 (7b) FOW187/9 (33.6 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
6
4
33rd
1
1
W
1w
W
32nd
1
1
1
1
31st
1
1
1w
1
1
1
30th
1
W
W
Match centre 
end of over 3410 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 187/9CRR: 5.50 RRR: 9.62
Renuka Singh1 (1b)
Linsey Smith 6-0-35-2
Lauren Filer 5-0-20-1

A Reddy absent hurt 0 (0b 0x4 0x6)

33.6
W
Smith to Charani, OUT
Shree Charani c †Jones b Smith 11 (7b 1x4 1x6) SR: 157.14
33.5
6
Smith to Charani, SIX runs
33.4
Smith to Charani, no run
33.3
Smith to Charani, no run
33.2
4
Smith to Charani, FOUR runs
33.1
Smith to Charani, no run
end of over 333 runs • 2 wickets
IND-W: 177/8CRR: 5.36 RRR: 9.64
Shree Charani1 (1b)
Renuka Singh1 (1b)
Lauren Filer 5-0-20-1
Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-38-2
32.6
1
Filer to Charani, 1 run
32.5
1
Filer to Renuka Singh, 1 run
32.4
W
Filer to Sharma, OUT
Deepti Sharma c †Jones b Filer 19 (25b 1x4 0x6) SR: 76
32.3
Filer to Sharma, no run
32.3
1w
Filer to Sharma, 1 wide
32.2
W
Filer to Sharma, OUT
Radha Yadav run out (Smith/Filer) 6 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
32.1
Filer to Sharma, no run
end of over 324 runs
IND-W: 174/6CRR: 5.43 RRR: 9.27
Deepti Sharma19 (21b 1x4)
Radha Yadav6 (9b)
Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-38-2
Charlie Dean 7-0-39-1
31.6
1
Ecclestone to Sharma, 1 run
31.5
Ecclestone to Sharma, no run
31.4
1
Ecclestone to Yadav, 1 run
31.3
1
Ecclestone to Sharma, 1 run
31.2
1
Ecclestone to Yadav, 1 run
31.1
Ecclestone to Yadav, no run
end of over 316 runs
IND-W: 170/6CRR: 5.48 RRR: 9.00
Radha Yadav4 (6b)
Deepti Sharma17 (18b 1x4)
Charlie Dean 7-0-39-1
Sophie Ecclestone 6-0-34-2
30.6
1
Dean to Yadav, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
TossIndia Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideEngland Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days25 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Claire Polosak
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
U Chetry
caught4550
H Deol
caught58
JI Rodrigues
lbw6668
RM Ghosh
run out2123
DB Sharma
caught1925
S Rana
bowled312
K Goud
bowled01
RP Yadav
run out69
N Shree Charani
caught117
Renuka Singh
not out11
A Reddy
absent hurt
Extras(w 10)
Total187(9 wkts; 34 ovs)
<1 / 2>