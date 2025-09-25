Matches (17)
ENG Women vs IND Women, Warm-up at Bengaluru, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), BCCI CEG Ground, September 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|1 (1b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|5
|0
|20
|1
|4.00
|16
|1
|0
|-
(sla)
|6
|0
|35
|2
|5.83
|23
|5
|1
|-
Last Bat: Shree Charani 11 (7b) • FOW: 187/9 (33.6 Ov)
end of over 3410 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 187/9CRR: 5.50 • RRR: 9.62
Renuka Singh1 (1b)
Linsey Smith 6-0-35-2
Lauren Filer 5-0-20-1
A Reddy absent hurt 0 (0b 0x4 0x6)
33.6
W
Smith to Charani, OUT
Shree Charani c †Jones b Smith 11 (7b 1x4 1x6) SR: 157.14
33.5
6
Smith to Charani, SIX runs
33.4
•
Smith to Charani, no run
33.3
•
Smith to Charani, no run
33.2
4
Smith to Charani, FOUR runs
33.1
•
Smith to Charani, no run
end of over 333 runs • 2 wickets
IND-W: 177/8CRR: 5.36 • RRR: 9.64
Shree Charani1 (1b)
Renuka Singh1 (1b)
Lauren Filer 5-0-20-1
Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-38-2
32.6
1
Filer to Charani, 1 run
32.5
1
Filer to Renuka Singh, 1 run
32.4
W
Filer to Sharma, OUT
Deepti Sharma c †Jones b Filer 19 (25b 1x4 0x6) SR: 76
32.3
•
Filer to Sharma, no run
32.3
1w
Filer to Sharma, 1 wide
32.2
W
Filer to Sharma, OUT
Radha Yadav run out (Smith/Filer) 6 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
32.1
•
Filer to Sharma, no run
end of over 324 runs
IND-W: 174/6CRR: 5.43 • RRR: 9.27
Deepti Sharma19 (21b 1x4)
Radha Yadav6 (9b)
Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-38-2
Charlie Dean 7-0-39-1
31.6
1
Ecclestone to Sharma, 1 run
31.5
•
Ecclestone to Sharma, no run
31.4
1
Ecclestone to Yadav, 1 run
31.3
1
Ecclestone to Sharma, 1 run
31.2
1
Ecclestone to Yadav, 1 run
31.1
•
Ecclestone to Yadav, no run
end of over 316 runs
IND-W: 170/6CRR: 5.48 • RRR: 9.00
Radha Yadav4 (6b)
Deepti Sharma17 (18b 1x4)
Charlie Dean 7-0-39-1
Sophie Ecclestone 6-0-34-2
30.6
1
Dean to Yadav, 1 run
Match details
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
|Toss
|India Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|England Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|25 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
IND Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|45
|50
|caught
|5
|8
|lbw
|66
|68
|run out
|21
|23
|caught
|19
|25
|bowled
|3
|12
|bowled
|0
|1
|run out
|6
|9
|caught
|11
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(w 10)
|Total
|187(9 wkts; 34 ovs)
<1 / 2>