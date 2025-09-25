Reddy suffers blow to knee during warm-up match against England
She was hit by a Knight drive in her follow-through and was helped off in a wheelchair
Allrounder Arundhati Reddy suffered a knee injury in India's warm-up match against England at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground on Thursday, five days ahead of the opening match of Women's World Cup 2025. The extent of her injury is not yet known.
She was struck on her left knee by a drive from Heather Knight, who was back in action for the first time since her hamstring injury in May. It came quickly at Reddy and hit her before she could react to take a return catch. It took time for her to get up, with the physio and reserve players helping her. She couldn't keep her left foot down and eventually left the field in a wheelchair.
Only two balls before, into her fifth over, Reddy had trapped opener Amy Jones lbw for 39 off 46 balls.
Injuries and form have haunted Reddy's career and the 2025 edition is set to be her first ODI World Cup. Following two successful seasons for Delhi Capitals in the WPL, Reddy made her ODI debut last year in Bengaluru against South Africa. She has picked up 15 wickets in 11 ODIs, with a best of 4 for 26 on the tour of Australia in December last year.
Reddy is one of the four seamers in India's 15-player squad. Sayali Satghare, who picked up 3 for 45 in India A's four-wicket win (DLS method) over New Zealand in the other warm-up game, is the only other seam bowler in the standby.