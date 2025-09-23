Grace Harris ruled out of the World Cup with calf strain, Heather Graham called up

Australia batter Grace Harris has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup due to a calf strain, with Western Australia allrounder Heather Graham called up to replace her.

Harris injured her calf while fielding in the final ODI of the three-match series against India in Delhi on Saturday . It was the only match that Harris played in the series having been called in when Annabel Sutherland was ruled out with hip soreness.

Harris was unlikely to be in Australia's first-choice XI at the start of the World Cup but was a key reserve player given her lower-order hitting ability. She may have played a part in the tournament as Australia do have some injury issues. Sutherland's hip soreness was the latest niggle to crop up after Phoebe Litchfield missed the last two matches of the ODI series with a quad issue and Darcie Brown suffered back spasms.

Sophie Molineux was unavailable for the entire series as she is still working to full fitness coming off her major knee injury. Georgia Wareham is coming off a groin and adductor strain that saw her miss the Hundred and skipper Alyssa Healy is on return from her major foot problems but both got through all three matches against India.