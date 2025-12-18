Matches (9)
RESULT
Final (D/N), Pune, December 18, 2025, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Jharkhand FlagJharkhand
262/3
Haryana FlagHaryana
(18.3/20 ov, T:263) 193

Jharkhand won by 69 runs

Player Of The Match
101 (49) & 2 catches
ishan-kishan
Player Of The Series
303 runs • 18 wkts
anukul-roy
Kishan and Kushagra lead Jharkhand to SMAT glory

The pair muscled Jharkhand to 262, ensuring they clinched their maiden T20 trophy with ease

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
18-Dec-2025 • 9 hrs ago
Ishan Kishan kept the SRH scorecard moving, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025, Chennai, April 25, 2025

File pic: Ishan Kishan struck 101 off 49 balls  •  AFP/Getty Images

Jharkhand 262 for 3 (Kishan 101, Kushagra 81, Anukul 40*, Minz 31*) beat Haryana 193 (Yashvardhan 53, Jakhar 38, Mishra 3-27, Anukul 2-42) by 69 runs
Ishan Kishan forced his way back into the T20I conversation with a dominant 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer and the most prolific six-hitter. The icing on the cake, however, was a stunning match-winning 49-ball 101 in the finale as Jharkhand beat Haryana by 69 runs in Pune to clinch their maiden T20 title.
Put in to bat, Jharkhand bludgeoned their way to 262 for 3 - the highest total ever in a T20 tournament final. The onslaught was built on a breathless 177-run second-wicket stand between Kishan and Kumar Kushagra, who smashed a 38-ball 81. Their dismissals five balls apart after the monumental partnership offered Haryana their lone moment of relief in an innings that featured a staggering 20 sixes.
In reply, Haryana lost their top three inside the powerplay but kept going as Yashvardhan Dalal and Nishant Sindhu played blinders to keep their hopes flickering. But when they both were dismissed to leave them at 104 for 5 at the halfway mark, the contest swiftly drifted into little more than a formality. Haryana were eventually bowled out in the penultimate over for 193.
Kishan's powerplay blitz
Haryana had an ideal start when Anshul Kamboj had an advancing Virat Singh toe-end a lofted hit to mid-on in the first over. Thereafter, the rest of the powerplay - as well as the match - was the stuff of nightmares for Haryana. Kishan launched six sixes in the powerplay, raising the half-century stand with Kushagra off just 27 balls, as Jharkhand raced to 69 for 1.
Kishan's range of strokes were astonishing. He latched onto anything short against pace, like Kamboj found out when he was imperiously pulled in front of square. When a nervy Ishant Bhardwaj bowled full, he was tonked down the ground.
In a bid to shake things up, Haryana turned to spin early. With Yuzvendra Chahal missing due to chikungunya and dengue, the pressure of arresting the run-torrent fell on Amit Rana's right-arm everything, who only two nights ago had taken 3 for 14 in Haryana's semi-final win over Hyderabad in similar conditions.
In his very first over on Thursday, Rana was tonked down the ground twice as he pitched up to Kishan; his three overs would eventually end up costing 48. Kishan's six tally in the powerplay alone helped him surge past Salil Arora's tally of most sixes in the tournament (28).
Kushagra joins the party
One of the key reasons for Jharkhand's surge to the final courtesy three back-to-back half-centuries, Kushagra came into the final having missed out in his two most-recent knocks: 8 and 17 against Madhya Pradesh and Andhra respectively.
But right from his first ball, there was a keenness to take the attack to the bowlers. He stepped out to hit Sumit Kumar, one of Haryana's most-accomplished seamers, for three fours in his first over - the seventh of the innings - to ensure Jharkhand never had even an inkling of post-powerplay lull. Sumit's first two overs would cost 25.
Where Kishan was all about clean backswing and imperious pulls, Kushagra was aesthetically pleasing in playing his cover drives and was quick to pick length early to access areas behind square on both sides. A neat little help over fine leg to a short ball raised his half-century off just 29 balls.
Minz and Anukul deliver grandstand finish
Haryana had an opportunity to stem some damage when Kishan top-edged Sumit. Having beaten Kishan for pace with the bumper, Sumit then nearly ran across 30 yards towards square leg but couldn't hold on to the return catch. On 71 off 35 then, Kishan would soon raise his century off 47 balls before perishing.
Despite losing both Kishan and Kushagra, Jharkhand were able to sustain momentum and end up with a grandstand finish courtesy the ever-reliable Anukul Roy and Robin Minz. Anukul, whose incredible 58-ball 95 against Karnataka earlier in the group stage set the campaign up for Jharkhand, muscled 40 off 20 balls, while Minz walloped three sixes in his 14-ball 31 not out as the pair added 75 off the last 29 balls.
Yashvardhan, Sindhu flicker briefly
At 3 for 2 in the second over, Jharkhand may have hoped for a smooth sail. But Yashvardhan, the left-hander, used his long levers to unlock a sensational burst of powerplay runs to make a 19-ball half-century. Sindhu matched him stroke-to-stroke in hitting six fours in his eye-catching 31 before Anukul's change up with his left-arm spin had him holed out in the deep.
That Anukul was able to get some purchase from the surface was largely down to a 4.30pm start that greatly negated the effect of dew, ensuring toss wasn't as massive a factor as it would've been in a day-night game. Anukul aside, left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra too impressed, hitting hard-lengths and hustling batters to finish with 3 for 27. Bal Krishna, the 27-year-old, who also picked up three wickets delivered the winning moment when he dismissed fast bowler Bhardwaj to trigger wild celebrations in the Jharkhand camp.
Ishan KishanKumar KushagraJharkhandHaryanaIndiaJharkhand vs HaryanaSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Haryana Innings
Player NameRB
AKV Ranga
bowled1715
Ankit Kumar
caught01
AJ Siwach
caught03
Yashvardhan Dalal
caught5322
N Sindhu
caught3115
SD Jakhar
caught3817
PS Vats
caught44
Sumit Kumar
caught55
A Kamboj
caught117
AR Rana
not out1315
I Bhardwaj
caught178
Extras(nb 1, w 3)
Total193(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
Super League Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
HRYNA32182.325
HYD3218-0.413
MUM3218-0.701
RAJ3030-1.472
Super League Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
JHK32180.221
AP3218-0.113
MP31240.237
PNJB3124-0.347
Elite, Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM761242.004
AP752200.926
RLYS73412-0.038
KER73412-0.057
VIDAR73412-0.282
ODSA73412-0.543
ASSAM73412-0.627
CGR7258-1.144
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
HYD752201.423
MP743160.935
MAHA743160.063
GOA74316-0.013
J + K74316-0.538
UP734120.634
CHD73412-1.092
BIHAR7164-1.342
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PNJB752202.716
HRYNA752200.409
BRODA743160.914
GUJ74316-0.357
PONDI74316-0.532
BENG74316-0.834
HP7164-0.442
SVCS7164-1.823
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
JHK770281.976
RAJ761240.630
DELHI743160.086
TN73412-0.777
KNTKA72580.678
SAU7258-0.662
TPURA7258-0.915
UKHND7258-0.993
Plate Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
SIKM541162.270
MIZO541161.013
NAGA532121.341
MNPR52380.119
MEGHA5238-0.514
ARP5050-4.240
Full Table