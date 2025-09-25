Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder in major BBL coup

R Ashwin has signed with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming BBL season in a landmark move that will make him the first capped India player to play in the competition.

The WBBL has had a raft of India women take part, but BCCI rules have precluded India men from participating in global leagues. Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand and former India domestic player Nikhil Chaudhary have both played in the BBL in recent years, but Chand is a USA national, while Chaudhary now qualifies as a local in Australia and made his List A debut for Tasmania this month.

Ashwin's retirement from the IPL earlier this year has made it possible for him to play in overseas leagues. He has already signed up for next week's ILT20 auction as the player with the highest base price. His commitment to the ILT20, which will be played between December 2 and January 4, means he will be unavailable for the first three weeks of the BBL given the tournament starts on December 14. The home-and-away part of the season runs until January 18. The finals will be held between January 20 and 25.

But that did not deter the BBL and four of its clubs from talking to Ashwin about coming to Australia. He initially held talks with Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and then had discussions with League executives before Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers all made pitches for him to join them.

Ashwin eventually landed with Sydney Thunder, with former Australia Test bowler Trent Copeland overseeing the deal as Thunder's general manager. Thunder are coached by former England World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss and are captained by David Warner, who led them to the final last year where they lost to Hurricanes.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it," Ashwin said. "My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset."

Australia Test opener Sam Konstas is also a Thunder player, while Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is affiliated with Thunder despite not being on contract with them. Cummins hasn't played for Thunder since 2019 because of his Test commitments but has been a Thunder ambassador in recent years, having grown up in western Sydney.

Thunder's last four matches of the season are on January 6, 10, 12, and 16. Ashwin will likely only be available for three of them although that could change if the team that selects him in the UAE exits early from the ILT20.

It sets up a mouthwatering Sydney derby with Sydney Sixers with Ashwin and Warner possibly set to face off against Steven Smith and Babar Azam who will both be playing for Sixers.

R Ashwin and David Warner will be on the same BBL team • Getty Images

Ashwin's signing at Thunder is intriguing from a list management perspective. BBL clubs can only play three overseas players in their XIs. Each of the clubs had already locked three players in via the pre-signing rules and the June overseas draft. Clubs can sign an additional four overseas replacement players, meaning they can have up to seven on their list, but only three can play at any one time. Thunder already have Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson and Shadab Khan on their list. On top of that, they have three local spinners in Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews. Thunder's home ground, Engie Stadium, is the most spin-friendly venue in the BBL.

"From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special," Copeland said. "He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players."

The league rules state that replacement overseas players have to nominate themselves for the draft, which Ashwin did not as he had not retired from IPL cricket at the time. But there is an exemption for overseas players to be allowed to play in the BBL if their circumstances have changed. Former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill was previously signed by Melbourne Renegades in 2022-23 after retiring from international cricket despite missing the inaugural BBL overseas draft. England star Nat Sciver-Brunt was allowed to play for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL after being cleared by the ECB, having initially been ruled out of nominating for the draft due to injury.