'Just didn't work out' - Nayar, Lanning candid about UP Warriorz' shortcomings

It indeed was an unusual season for UPW. They won just two games out of eight. Those two wins were in Navi Mumbai over Mumbai Indians, a double that no team until this season had managed over the two-time champions. But they lost each of their three games in the Vadodara leg to be knocked out.

"We got some momentum when we won those two games [in Navi Mumbai]. Then we came to Baroda and lost Phoebe [Litchfield] after that," Nayar said at the press conference. "That also impacted the way our team was set up. It was very hard for us to replace someone who had got almost 250 runs by then in the season. In the business end, you want your in-form players to be there. Our No. 3 didn't look the same post Phoebe. It was hard for us to fill her boots in that regard."

Despite winning only two matches, UPW were mathematically in contention to make the Eliminator till the last league game of the season. They had to beat DC by at least 156 runs, an improbable task considering it hasn't happened in women's T20 cricket - more so given the slower nature of the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium - but they were restricted to just 122. In defending that, UPW dropped four catches, three of Laura Wolvaardt who made a 36-ball 47, and couldn't capitalise on DC's middle-order collapse.

"We just haven't been consistent enough," captain Meg Lanning said immediately after the game. "We've had patches of games where we have played well and put the opposition under pressure but sort of given it back to them easily. That's the biggest thing for me, just doing it for longer. When you get a team under pressure [to] really make it difficult for them to stay in the game."

One of the problem areas for UPW was their opening slot. Kiran Navgire had come off a superb domestic season but couldn't replicate her form in WPL 2026 and registered three ducks in her six innings. UPW tried three opening pairs, the second-most by a team in the season. After a couple of low scores for Navgire, they pushed Harleen Deol up for one game before going back to Navgire. In the last two matches of the season, they dropped Navgire and pushed Deepti Sharma to open. Lanning and Deepti added 74 for the opening wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), heir best in WPL 2026.

"In T20 cricket, when your top order fires, your team tends to do well. Unfortunately, the way the season went for Kiran, it did not pan out the way it should have," Nayar said. "When I made the decision to open with Harleen, I felt it wasn't the right one. When I made the call for Deepti opening, the call was based on numbers - the fact that Lauren Bell doesn't have great numbers against left-handers.

"It wasn't like no one's scoring runs, so send [Deepti to open]. If we would have had Phoebe, maybe she [Deepti] wouldn't have opened. But because we didn't have Phoebe, we needed that left-hander to come and take [Bell] on in the powerplay. Is that a long-term solution, I am not sure. That was not a stroke of luck, there was a bit of thought process to win the game and that match-up.

"So it's one of those seasons where it just didn't work out. One of those seasons where people did well, but cumulatively we couldn't succeed. The consistency of all of them doing it together was just two games."

It was the first time that a Lanning-led team did not make it out of the WPL league stage • BCCI

Lanning, too, had an inconsistent run by her lofty standards but finished as the fourth-highest run-getter after the league stage. She scored 248 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 125.25 with only two half-centuries. It is the least she has scored in a WPL season.

"I am still thoroughly enjoying my cricket," Lanning said. "I love playing and coming into teams like this and trying to get the best out of people and trying to get the best out of myself, too. I am very competitive, I like to win and that fire is certainly still there. I'll be back next year and hopefully a bit longer after that as well."

One of the things Nayar closely oversaw this season was the development of Shweta Sehrawat. A natural top-order bat, he earmarked a middle-order role for her and also backed her to be the wicketkeeper, a facet she was alien to ahead of this season. In Nayar's words "it was a KL Rahul sort of move" to brighten her chance to make the India squad. She had batted in the middle order in the domestic season for Delhi and came out richer for it: a strike rate of 144.57 in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy and 157.89 in the Women's Under-23 T20 Trophy.

But in six innings in WPL 2026, she tallied only 46 runs at a strike rate of 97.87 - she scored 25 off 17 with one four and three sixes in her first game of the season. That resulted in her being dropped in favour of Shipra Giri, a wicketkeeper who plays for Railways in domestic cricket.