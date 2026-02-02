Spotless England meet unbeaten Australia in Under-19 World Cup semi-final
Both teams have won each of their five games in this campaign, and another victory will ensure a meeting in the final against India or Afghanistan
Big picture: Teens reignite old Australia vs England rivalry
With five wins in five games for both Australia U-19 and England U-19 at the 2026 edition of the U-19 World Cup, the first semi-final will be heartbreak for one of these sides.
Australia, under Oliver Peake's captaincy, have enjoyed a dominant campaign and are looking to defend their title. They topped their group in the first round with three wins and then beat South Africa and West Indies to finish atop their Super Sixes group.
England, too, cruised through their group spotlessly - including posting 404 against Scotland - and then beat Bangladesh and New Zealand in the next round. However, an inferior net run-rate to India saw them finish second in the Super Sixes.
But England do have an advantage. Their last two wins were in Bulawayo, the venue for the semi-final, while it will be Australia's first game here. The winner will face one of India or Afghanistan in the final.
Form guide
Australia WWWWW (last five games, most recent first)
England WWWWW
Players to watch
Hampshire's Ben Mayes looks almost impossible to catch on the run-scorers' chart and will therefore play an important role for England at No. 3. His 191 against Scotland is the tournament's second-highest individual score, and he also has an unbeaten 77 against Zimbabwe and 53 against New Zealand.
Australia opener Nitesh Samuel has been dismissed just twice in five innings. He started the tournament with unbeaten scores of 77 and 60 against Ireland and Japan and ended the Super Eight with 56 against West Indies. The captain Oliver Peake also returned to form with a century against West Indies.
Among the bowlers, Australia's new-ball pair of Charles Lachmund and Will Byrom have been menacing. Byrom's five-wicket haul skittled Sri Lanka for 58 while Lachmund led the effort in wrapping up South Africa for 118. England seamer Manny Lumsden is also one to watch out for. He is averaging 9.30 with the ball.
Stats and trivia
- Lumsden is the joint-highest wicket-taker (13) of the tournament. Lachmund is just one behind.
- A win will put Australia one step closer to defending their title. Only Pakistan (2004 and 2006) have defended a men's U19 World Cup title before.
- England are looking to make their third final. Australia their seventh.
- The toss should not be a major factor - the split is 4-4 among teams batting first and second in Bulawayo in this World Cup.
- The last time the two teams met was in the Super Sixes in 2024. Australia cruised to victory by 110 runs (via DLS method).
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx