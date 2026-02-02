Spotless England meet unbeaten Australia in Under-19 World Cup semi-final

Big picture: Teens reignite old Australia vs England rivalry

Australia, under Oliver Peake's captaincy, have enjoyed a dominant campaign and are looking to defend their title. They topped their group in the first round with three wins and then beat South Africa and West Indies to finish atop their Super Sixes group.

England, too, cruised through their group spotlessly - including posting 404 against Scotland - and then beat Bangladesh and New Zealand in the next round. However, an inferior net run-rate to India saw them finish second in the Super Sixes.

But England do have an advantage. Their last two wins were in Bulawayo, the venue for the semi-final, while it will be Australia's first game here. The winner will face one of India or Afghanistan in the final.

Form guide

Australia WWWWW (last five games, most recent first)

England WWWWW

Will Byrom (pictured) and Charles Lachmund have been solid with the new ball • ICC/Getty Images

Players to watch

Hampshire's Ben Mayes looks almost impossible to catch on the run-scorers' chart and will therefore play an important role for England at No. 3. His 191 against Scotland is the tournament's second-highest individual score, and he also has an unbeaten 77 against Zimbabwe and 53 against New Zealand.

Australia opener Nitesh Samuel has been dismissed just twice in five innings. He started the tournament with unbeaten scores of 77 and 60 against Ireland and Japan and ended the Super Eight with 56 against West Indies. The captain Oliver Peake also returned to form with a century against West Indies.

Among the bowlers, Australia's new-ball pair of Charles Lachmund and Will Byrom have been menacing. Byrom's five-wicket haul skittled Sri Lanka for 58 while Lachmund led the effort in wrapping up South Africa for 118. England seamer Manny Lumsden is also one to watch out for. He is averaging 9.30 with the ball.

Stats and trivia