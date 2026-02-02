Mayank Yadav named in India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-up games

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been named in the India A squad that will play against USA and Namibia in the warm-up games before the T20 World Cup.

Mayank, who came into the limelight for his express pace during IPL 2024, had been sidelined for over a year due to a stress fracture. His last competitive game was for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Tilak Varma , who has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence following a successful recovery from a groin injury, is also part of the squad. He will feature in one of the two warm-up games before joining the national team.

The left-handed batter will make a comeback to the national side after missing the recent T20 series against New Zealand.

"Tilak Varma will feature in one warm-up match before joining the senior team," the BCCI said in a post on social media while announcing the squad.

India A will take on the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2 before facing Namibia on February 6 at the CoE in Bengaluru.

Ayush Badoni will captain the 15-member India A squad, which also includes Naman Dhir, Vipraj Nigam and Riyan Parag.

Defending champions India will begin their campaign against the USA on the opening day of the T20 World Cup on February 7.