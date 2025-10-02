R Ashwin to play entire season of BBL with Sydney Thunder

However, Ashwin went unsold when his name, listed in Set 5 for allrounders, came up for bidding with none of the six franchises showing interest. It is understood that Ashwin had requested ILT20 to remove his name from the accelerated second round of bidding, meant for unsold players.

Ashwin said he had "verbally" agreed with ILT20 to feature in the 2025-26 edition, which will be played between December 2 and January 4. With the window for direct signings closed in July, Ashwin decided to put himself at the maximum base price and was the only player to list a six-figure reserve price. Ashwin also mentioned to ILT20 that he was expecting a certain bid for him to play in ILT20. When it became clear he was not getting that at the auction, he pulled out.

"I had agreed verbally with ILT20 but then the franchise offers were pretty low because the direct signings had been closed by all teams," Ashwin told ESPNcricinfo. "Meanwhile, Thunder came with a good deal, but since I had verbally agreed with ILT20, I entered the auction saying this is the minimum price I want to play for, else I am happy going to the BBL."

Ashwin, who ended his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 187 strikes at an economy rate of 7.2, was a sought-after name in BBL with Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers and Thunder showing interest to sign him up. He became the first capped India cricketer to earn a BBL deal. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg, who was the first to have consultations with Ashwin, spoke on Thursday about the importance of having Ashwin in the BBL. "It's a big moment for the BBL to welcome Ravi here, I have been talking to him personally on a number of occasions.