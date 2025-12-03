Bavuma, Ngidi and Maharaj back; South Africa ask unchanged India to bat

Temba Bavuma, who was rested for the Ranchi ODI, returned to take charge of the team in Raipur. He was among three changes for South Africa, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also coming back into their side. Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottneil Baartman dropped out of South Africa's XI.