Bavuma, Ngidi and Maharaj back; South Africa ask unchanged India to bat
South Africa leave out Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottneil Baartman as they look to level the ODI series against India
Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs India
India lost their 20th straight toss in ODI cricket and were asked to bat first by South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. Having lost the first ODI in Ranchi, South Africa need to win the second game if they are to keep the series alive.
Temba Bavuma, who was rested for the Ranchi ODI, returned to take charge of the team in Raipur. He was among three changes for South Africa, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also coming back into their side. Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottneil Baartman dropped out of South Africa's XI.
India, on the other hand, named an unchanged team, which meant there was no room for Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma.
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (capt, wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Matthew Breetzke, 5 Tony de Zorzi, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo