Rahul: Toss plays a 'huge part' and 'making a huge difference' with dew

Not long after India were unable to defend a massive score of 358 against South Africa in the second ODI , captain KL Rahul said the toss "plays a huge part" and makes a "huge difference" in matches where dew heavily skews the match in the favour of chasing sides. India lost their 20th toss in a row in ODIs, and South Africa opted to bowl and sealed a four-wicket victory with four balls to spare to level the series 1-1.

"Not really, considering everything - how much dew there is and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings," Rahul said at the presentation when asked if the defeat was a tough pill to swallow. "The last game, we did really well, considering everything. All the difficulties for bowlers bowling with a wet ball, and the umpires have been nice enough to change the ball a few times, but still I think toss plays a huge part. So I'm kicking myself about losing two tosses in a row. It's obviously making a huge difference."

India were asked to bat for a second game in a row under Rahul's captaincy this series. While India managed a narrow 17-run win in the opening match in Ranchi after posting 349, this time a bigger target didn't prove to be enough.

"To reflect back there's always things that we could have done better," Rahul said. "With the bat, I know that 350 looks good, but that's also been the chat in the dressing room even after the last game [about] how can we get that extra 20-25 runs, so that the bowlers find some cushion when they bowl with the wet ball.

"Bowlers obviously are trying their heart out, but there are areas to improve. There are a few soft boundaries that we gave away, even in the field. If we can tighten up all three aspects of the game and get a bit more sharper, then maybe those 20-25 runs will go our way and we'll be on the other side."

India's tall total was built on the back of centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. This was the 11th time Kohli hit hundreds in back-to-back ODIs, while it was Gaikwad's maiden century in the format - the pair adding 195 runs in just 156 balls together for the third wicket.

"It was beautiful to watch - Virat, the way he batted. Obviously, we have seen him do this for 53 times now," Rahul said. "He goes on about doing his job, we're used to seeing it. Just to see the way Rutu batted was beautiful. [He] took on the spinners, hit his gaps. Once he got past that 50, the tempo that he batted with is I think what gave us that extra 20 runs."

Despite the strong base, India could not finish strong: they added only 103 runs in the last 15 overs with eight wickets in hand; just 74 in the last ten overs. Rahul scored an enterprising 66 not out off 43 at No. 5 after being carded at No.6 in the team sheet at the toss. Washington Sundar made 1 off eight balls while Ravindra Jadeja batted 27 balls and scored an unbeaten 24 with just two fours.

"Obviously batting at 5-6-7 [could be looked at]," Rahul said. "If the lower order could contribute a little bit more and hit a couple of more boundaries, then maybe that's the 20 runs that we would have been happy with.