Pakistan players cleared to play BBL after NOC uncertainty

In late September, the PCB's chief operating officer Sumair Ahmad Syed sent a notice informing players and agents of the board's decision to stop players joining T20 leagues. However, on Saturday, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg confirmed the Pakistan players would arrive for the BBL as scheduled.

"That came through last week," Greenberg said. "So they'll all be playing, they've all been cleared to play, which we're really excited about because we've got some great Pakistan players in the BBL, so looking forward to seeing them here this summer."

An eagerly anticipated head-to-head are the contests between Babar and Shaheen which will take place on January 5 and 18. The Pakistan players will also come up against R Ashwin when they face Sydney Thunder, while he and Shadab will be in the same squad.

Thunder's signing of Ashwin was a significant moment for the BBL with the deal becoming season-long after he was not bought at the ILT20 auction. It has prompted talk of whether more Indian players later in their careers will follow Ashwin's path of retiring to explore overseas opportunities, with Virat Kohli's name naturally high on the list even though he has given few clues about his future.

"Short, medium term I think it is realistic over time," Greenberg said of whether more Indian players could join the league. "We're going to keep the dialogue open. I think that Ravichandran Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league. What that manifests over time I think is to be seen. Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL which is an open conversation for us at the moment.

Cricket Australia is currently exploring the potential of private investment in the BBL with Greenberg and chair Mike Baird hopeful of progress being made by the end of the year although there remains some uncertainty of the best path forward among some states.

"We should have aspirations to make sure the very best players, both here in Australia and globally, can play in the BBL," Greenberg said. "That costs money because players have leverage and opportunity to play all over the world. That's one of the primary drivers [for] why we would consider bringing private capital into the BBL so that we can compete on the global stage. We're a small domestic market here, but we're competing globally and to do that we've got to be the best version of ourselves."

A critical extension of that is keeping hold of the best Australian players. A report in Nine newspapers earlier this month said that Pat Cummins and Travis Head had turned down A$10 million offers to sign long-term deals with one of the IPL franchises which has teams around the world.

Greenberg did not have significant concerns about the current group of senior Australia players walking away but said that it could develop into a major issue for the next generation.

"I think it's a realistic concern for everybody that players have leverage and choice to ply their trade all over the place," he said. "But I'd say this, though, every player I talk to, priority A is to play for their country…so that's a really important marker.

"But, and there's a big but here, the next generation is really what I'm focused on. It's not this current crop that I'm as concerned about as the next generation of players. We've got to make sure we find ways for them to stay in Australian cricket, still generate central contracts, still want to play for their country in the same way generations have and this current generation does."