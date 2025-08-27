R Ashwin brings curtain down on 'my time as an IPL cricketer'

R Ashwin has retired from the IPL. He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning, vowing to start exploring "the game around various leagues".

He ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 187 strikes at an economy rate of 7.2. Ashwin started off and ended playing for Chennai Super Kings, the team that represents his home city, but he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and captained Kings XI Punjab.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, is already retired from international cricket. He made that announcement in December 2024, midway through India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin won the IPL with CSK in 2010 and 2011, but his homecoming in IPL 2025 after eight years of playing for other teams turned out to be less than ideal. Ashwin, who was acquired by CSK at the mega auction last year for INR 9.75 crore, played nine of 14 matches. This was the first time since 2009, Ashwin's first season, that he played fewer than 12 games in a season. It was also his costliest year: he went for 9.12 runs an over, the first time that his season economy rate went past 8.49.

Ashwin can now play in other leagues around the world, much like his state mate, Dinesh Karthik, who retired from the IPL in June 2024 and went on to feature in the SA20 six months later. The BCCI doesn't allow any current player in Indian international or domestic cricket to feature in overseas T20 leagues. Karthik now takes up coaching roles in Indian cricket, and plays in other leagues when he can. Like Karthik, Ashwin will also have to step away from the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) to be able to play overseas.