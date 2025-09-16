Konstas, Kellaway, Connolly make India A toil on opening day
Harsh Dubey took three wickets for the hosts, including that of Konstas for 109 off 144 balls, in Lucknow
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|109
|144
|caught
|88
|97
|lbw
|1
|13
|lbw
|2
|17
|caught
|70
|84
|not out
|47
|79
|not out
|3
|4
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 8)
|Total
|337(5 wkts; 73 ovs)