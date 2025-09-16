Matches (21)
Stumps - Updates only • Starts 4:00 AM
1st unofficial Test, Lucknow, September 16 - 19, 2025, Australia A tour of India
Australia A FlagAustralia A
(73 ov) 337/5
India A FlagIndia A

Day 1 - Australia A chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.61
Konstas, Kellaway, Connolly make India A toil on opening day

Harsh Dubey took three wickets for the hosts, including that of Konstas for 109 off 144 balls, in Lucknow

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Sep-2025 • 5 hrs ago
Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway had a huge partnership, India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test, Lucknow, Day 1, September 16, 2025

Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway had a huge partnership  •  Tanuj/UPCA

Australia A 337 for 5 (Konstas 109, Kellaway 88, Connolly 70, Dubey 3-88) vs India A
Sam Konstas, the incumbent Australia opener, strengthened his case for the Ashes by hitting a hundred in a session for Australia A against India A in Lucknow. Campbell Kellaway, who is also in the opening mix, contributed 88 off 97 balls in a 198-run opening stand, which established Australia A's dominance.
For India A, Harsh Dubey, the Vidarbha left-arm fingerspinner, took three wickets, including that of Konstas for 109 off 144 balls.
Konstas, 19, made a welcome return to form after managing only 50 runs in six innings in the Caribbean earlier this year. After rain had washed out the first session at the Ekana Stadium, Kellaway and Konstas hit the ground running for the visitors.
After bringing up his fifty off 86 balls, Konastas raced to a century of 122 balls. He got the landmark with a six over long-off off offspinner Tanush Kotian just before tea. All three sixes from Konstas came in the arc between long-on and deep midwicket against spinners.
India A finally separated the opening pair in the 38th over when Punjab fast bowler Gurnoor Brar dismissed Kellaway. Dubey and Khaleel Ahmed then made further inroads as Australia A slipped from 198 for 0 to 224 for 4.
Cooper Connolly and Liam Scott, though, added 109 in 24.2 overs to re-establish Australia's command. Dubey struck again, just before stumps, to cut Connolly's innings short on 70 off 84 balls. Scott (47*) and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe (3*) were both unbeaten at stumps on the first day in Lucknow.
Sam KonstasCampbell KellawayHarsh DubeyCooper ConnollyAustralia AAustraliaIndiaIndia A (India Blues)Australia A vs India AAustralia A tour of India

Australia A Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Konstas
bowled109144
C Kellaway
caught8897
NA McSweeney
lbw113
OJ Peake
lbw217
C Connolly
caught7084
L Scott
not out4779
JR Philippe
not out34
Extras(b 9, lb 8)
Total337(5 wkts; 73 ovs)
<1 / 2>