Philippe's rapid hundred powers Australia A to 532

India A 116 for 1 (Jagadeesan 50*) trail Australia A 532 for 6 dec (Philippe 123*, Konstas 109, Dubey 3-141) by 416 runs

With Sam Konstas also making a century on the first day, Australia A declared their innings on 532 for 6 in just 98 overs, having scored at a run rate of 5.43. In reply, India A lost opener Abhimanyu Easwaran for 44, but N Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 50 before rain brought an early end to the day.

Resuming on 337 for 5, Australia A went into overdrive on the second day. Play started half an hour early at 9am to make up for overs lost to rain on the opening day. Philippe was dropped on 26 by wicketkeeper Jagadeesan off Khaleel Ahmed and cashed in, bringing up his half-century off 55 balls. He added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Scott, who hit 81 off 122 deliveries before falling to fast bowler Gurnoor Brar.

Philippe then had an unbroken 118-run stand off 62 balls with Xavier Bartlett, contributing 78 off 38 to the partnership. He smashed left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey for a six and three fours in the 93rd over and then went after offspinner Tanush Kotian in the 94th, taking him for two fours and a six. He took 77 balls to reach his century, getting there with a quick single to cover

"I just looked to be positive. It was a pretty good wicket and Scotty batted beautifully, Philippe said after play. "Then, Xavier came in and we had a nice little partnership at the end. And when we're told we're probably declaring soon, it requires attacking against the spinners. I played them naturally. I like to try and take the game on and look to put pressure back on them straight away."

While Philippe hit 18 fours and four sixes in his century, Bartlett smashed five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 24-ball 39. Australia A thrashed 195 runs in just 25 overs on the second day before declaring their innings.

India A openers Easwaran and Jagadeesan responded quickly too, adding 88 runs for the first wicket in 21.1 overs. Easwaran was bowled by Scott but Jagadeesan reached his fifty and had B Sai Sudharsan for company on 20 when stumps were called. Only 55 overs were bowled on the second day, with no play possible after tea.