Strikers vs Heat, 23rd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Adelaide, November 25, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

See full table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Penna
10 M • 307 Runs • 61.4 Avg • 116.73 SR
L Wolvaardt
6 M • 190 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 124.18 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 157 Runs • 15.7 Avg • 116.29 SR
GP Redmayne
9 M • 136 Runs • 15.11 Avg • 115.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Brown
5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 11.4 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 24.66 SR
LK Hamilton
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 17.81 SR
NM Hancock
9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.84 Econ • 16.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2025/26
Match days25 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Dhaval Bhatt
Australia
Kurt Miegel
TV Umpire
Australia
Peter George
Reserve Umpire
Australia
James Cushway
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W651100.504
MR-W64280.795
MS-W53172.247
SS-W5326-0.533
PS-W6336-0.616
ST-W6244-0.519
AS-W51330.064
BH-W5050-1.295
Full Table