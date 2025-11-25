Matches (14)
Strikers vs Heat, 23rd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Adelaide, November 25, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
NR
W
L
L
L
Heat
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 10:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 307 Runs • 61.4 Avg • 116.73 SR
AS-W6 M • 190 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 124.18 SR
BH-W10 M • 157 Runs • 15.7 Avg • 116.29 SR
BH-W9 M • 136 Runs • 15.11 Avg • 115.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 11.4 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 24.66 SR
BH-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 17.81 SR
BH-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.84 Econ • 16.66 SR
Squad
AS-W
BH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|25 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Women's Big Bash League News
Perth Scorchers hold on in thriller as Darcie Brown falls just short
Adelaide Strikers needed 13 off the final over with the last pair together and nearly got there
Melbourne Renegades spinners rout Sydney Thunder to boost title defence
The home side were skittled for just 64 with only two batters reaching double figures
Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for
Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line
Gardner's sublime over snaps Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL streak
The home side were on track for another victory before Sydney Sixers' captain took three quick wickets