Heat vs Stars, 22nd Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Brisbane, November 23, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
421152.944
8
Brisbane Heat WomenBrisbane Heat Women
40400-1.429
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 134 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 121.81 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 133 Runs • 13.3 Avg • 108.13 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 425 Runs • 47.22 Avg • 144.55 SR
RA McKenna
9 M • 148 Runs • 16.44 Avg • 121.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Hamilton
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 17.2 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 17.66 SR
KJ Garth
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 9.33 SR
SF Day
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 17.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BH-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Jess Jonassen (c)
Allrounder
Lily Bassingthwaighte 
Bowler
Bonnie Berry 
Bowler
Lucinda Bourke 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Sianna Ginger 
Allrounder
Lucy Hamilton 
Allrounder
Nicola Hancock 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Annie O'Neil 
Middle order Batter
Grace Parsons 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Mikayla Wrigley 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days23 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
