Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: (Reflections) Not the way we would have wanted to start the tournament. Not our best work with the bat. We have not become a bad batting team overnight. Team has shown a lot of resilience in the past, want to put this behind us (and move forward). They bowled really well with the new ball. Linsey was excellent. We did not expect that much swing, but could have played straighter lines. (On Khaka bowling late) She is alright. We found she could be very effective for us in the middle and wanted to try that, and see if getting on spin early works. (On her message to her team) Just to keep trusting what we have done in the past is good. We have had good preparation. Putting this game behind us and moving forward as fast as we can. In tournaments like this, need to have short memory of games like this and come in with the right intent (in our upcoming matches).