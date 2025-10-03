Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Women's World Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

SA Women vs ENG Women, 4th Match at Guwahati, Women's World Cup, Oct 03 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
4th Match (D/N), Guwahati, October 03, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
69
England Women FlagEngland Women
(14.1/50 ov, T:70) 73/0

ENG Women won by 10 wickets (with 215 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/7
linsey-smith
142

This is the lowest match aggregate (142) involving ENG Women & SA Women in WODIs

Match centre 
Scores: Thilak Ram | Comms: Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
South Africa Women 69/10(20.4 overs)
Sinalo Jafta
22 (36)
Linsey Smith
3/7 (4)
Anneke Bosch
6 (5)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
2/5 (3)
England Women 73/0(14.1 overs)
Amy Jones
40* (50)
Marizanne Kapp
0/13 (4)
Tammy Beaumont
21* (35)
Masabata Klaas
0/18 (4)
View full scorecard

6:06pm That was...brisk. England take a little less than a cumulative three hours to dispatch South Africa and reiterate their credentials. We will be back with more action from the Women's World Cup tomorrow as defending champions Australia take on Sri Lanka. Until next time, from Alan, Ranjith, Thilak and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye. Take care, folks!

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England captain: Massively pleased. Everyone was on it in the field. Had a few first-ball wickets as well, so it was a captain's dream. (On Smith) She just stuck to her strengths. She is a left-arm spinner but can swing the ball. We knew she was a really good match-up (against the openers), who have scored a lot of runs in the lead-up to this tournament. It was an important partnership to break. We are really blessed we have so many talented cricketers in our squad.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: (Reflections) Not the way we would have wanted to start the tournament. Not our best work with the bat. We have not become a bad batting team overnight. Team has shown a lot of resilience in the past, want to put this behind us (and move forward). They bowled really well with the new ball. Linsey was excellent. We did not expect that much swing, but could have played straighter lines. (On Khaka bowling late) She is alright. We found she could be very effective for us in the middle and wanted to try that, and see if getting on spin early works. (On her message to her team) Just to keep trusting what we have done in the past is good. We have had good preparation. Putting this game behind us and moving forward as fast as we can. In tournaments like this, need to have short memory of games like this and come in with the right intent (in our upcoming matches).

Linsey Smith, Player of the Match: Really delighted with how we went. To get that start was really special. Most importantly, got a big win today. Yesterday, she (Charlotte Edwards) spoke to me and told me I would be bowling (with the new ball). Tough challenge but conditions were suiting me today, lucky I could do well. (On her bowling approach) Just backing myself and not over-complicating it too much. Keeping it pretty simple and trying to bowl at the stumps as much as possible. There is huge talent in the squad, and everyone is pushing for places. We all offer different things, different parts of the game, and hopefully we can keep growing and learning as a unit.

Sowmya : "Consider this as a bad dream protea girls ! You are good enough.. may this be the start of a good WC campaign "

5:53pm 14.1 overs - that is all England needed to ice this chase. Some may say they could have been more aggressive, but they have still won with more than 35 overs left in the bank. Beaumont and Jones were troubled intermittently but nothing really to force any furrowed brows in the England camp. Both of them will also be feeling much better having come through unscathed and unbeaten.

A day that SA will quickly want to forget. Although they would want to still learn from it. They did not have anything to play with and even though Kapp produced a couple of very good deliveries, SA did not have the rub of the green going for them either. Their next game now sees them face New Zealand and that, given what has happened today, has suddenly gained an extra layer of importance.

14.1
4
Khaka to Beaumont, FOUR runs

the demolition job is complete! England win with more than 35 overs to spare and with all of their ten wickets intact to kick off their campaign in style! Back of a length on the stumps. Beaumont shimmies inside the line and glances it deftly past short fine leg. A neat, little finishing blow, and that puts the exclamation mark on what has been a thoroughly dominant display!

Khaka to bowl what should be the last over of this game

end of over 145 runs
ENG-W: 69/0CRR: 4.92 RRR: 0.02 • Need 1 from 36 overs
Amy Jones40 (50b 6x4)
Tammy Beaumont17 (34b 2x4)
Masabata Klaas 4-0-18-0
Ayabonga Khaka 1-0-9-0
13.6
Klaas to Amy Jones, no run

pushed in on a length on the pads. Jones clips it straight to short fine leg and this chase goes into another over

13.5
1
Klaas to Beaumont, 1 run

slanted in on a length on middle and off. Beaumont shuffles across and works it behind square. Scores level!

13.5
1w
Klaas to Beaumont, 1 wide

slower bumper outside off and this balloons over the batter's head. Beaumont ducks under it and the umpire calls it a wide

13.4
1
Klaas to Amy Jones, 1 run

angled in on a length on the pads. Jones tucks it off her pads towards long leg

13.3
1
Klaas to Beaumont, 1 run

full outside off. Beaumont stretches forward and drives it towards the bowler. Nutmegs Khaka and pinches a single too

13.2
Klaas to Beaumont, no run

angled in on a length on middle and off. Beaumont takes a step down the track before patting it towards mid wicket

Marco: "If England finished after exactly 13 overs, the NRR would have been a neat 4.00, which would have been nice to work with." -- What is mathematics and NRR without a few spare/rogue decimals, though...

13.2
1w
Klaas to Beaumont, 1 wide

wild short delivery that is sprayed well down leg. Left alone by Beaumont and gathered after a bit of hassle by Jafta

13.1
Klaas to Beaumont, no run

length outside off. Beaumont gets onto the front foot and drops it into the off side. That hit near the sticker of the bat

end of over 139 runs
ENG-W: 64/0CRR: 4.92 RRR: 0.16 • Need 6 from 37 overs
Amy Jones39 (48b 6x4)
Tammy Beaumont15 (30b 2x4)
Ayabonga Khaka 1-0-9-0
Masabata Klaas 3-0-13-0
12.6
Khaka to Amy Jones, no run

back of a length outside off. Jones gets up on her toes and stabs it towards extra cover

12.5
Khaka to Amy Jones, no run

length outside off and this seams back in after pitching. Jones wafts at it and gets beaten on the inside. Sharp take by Jafta

England one hit away now

12.4
4
Khaka to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

back to back boundaries, and Jones is in a hurry now! Half-tracker just outside off. Jones gets her front hip out of the way and mows it between mid wicket and mid on!

12.3
4
Khaka to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

another authoritative stroke! Length just outside off and this is almost a carbon copy of the previous boundary Jones hit. Rises with the bounce and thumps it over mid wicket!

12.2
1
Khaka to Beaumont, 1 run

length just outside off. Beaumont has a stab at it and chunks it off the inside edge into the on side. A bit of a stutter in the calling but the run is taken eventually

Keeper up to the stumps

12.1
Khaka to Beaumont, no run

back of a length outside off. Beaumont gets up on her toes and drops it into the off side

Khaka to try her luck. England need only 15 more. Deep square leg, fine leg and deep third on the fence

end of over 127 runs
ENG-W: 55/0CRR: 4.58 RRR: 0.39 • Need 15 from 38 overs
Amy Jones31 (44b 4x4)
Tammy Beaumont14 (28b 2x4)
Masabata Klaas 3-0-13-0
Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-1-9-0
11.6
Klaas to Amy Jones, no run

back of a length outside off. Jones waits for it before punching it towards mid off

11.5
Klaas to Amy Jones, no run

dropped! Back of a length outside off and this stops in the surface. Jones is through her shot early and clinks it off the toe-end. Comes off much slower than Klaas is expecting and she has to wait having stretched out her right hand. The ball pops out eventually and Jones gets a reprieve

11.4
4
Klaas to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

shot! Back of a length just outside off and that is brilliant from Jones. She stands up on her toes and whacks it over mid wicket!

11.3
1
Klaas to Beaumont, 1 run

shortish on middle and leg. Beaumont gets inside the line and gloves it past the keeper. Wanted to pull that behind square

An unbeaten 50-run stand for this opening pair. SA's highest partnership, in contrast, was 12. Still only two fielders out. SA treating this like an extension of the powerplay

11.2
1
Klaas to Amy Jones, 1 run

back of a length on the pads. Jones uses the angle and helps it down to fine leg

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AE Jones
40 runs (50)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
11 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
86%
S Jafta
22 runs (36)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
LCN Smith
O
4
M
2
R
7
W
3
ECO
1.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
Nat Sciver-Brunt
O
3
M
1
R
5
W
2
ECO
1.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
Match details
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
TossEngland Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
ENG Women
Linsey Smith
Match numberWODI no. 1490
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days3 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Eloise SheridanDRS
Bangladesh
Shathira JakirDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Claire Polosak
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
PointsEngland Women 2, South Africa Women 0
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
TT Beaumont
not out2135
AE Jones
not out4050
Extras(lb 3, w 9)
Total73(0 wkts; 14.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W11023.773
AUS-W11021.780
BAN-W11021.623
IND-W11021.255
SL-W1010-1.255
PAK-W1010-1.623
NZ-W1010-1.780
SA-W1010-3.773
Full Table