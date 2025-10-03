the demolition job is complete! England win with more than 35 overs to spare and with all of their ten wickets intact to kick off their campaign in style! Back of a length on the stumps. Beaumont shimmies inside the line and glances it deftly past short fine leg. A neat, little finishing blow, and that puts the exclamation mark on what has been a thoroughly dominant display!
SA Women vs ENG Women, 4th Match at Guwahati, Women's World Cup, Oct 03 2025 - Match Result
ENG Women won by 10 wickets (with 215 balls remaining)
6:06pm That was...brisk. England take a little less than a cumulative three hours to dispatch South Africa and reiterate their credentials. We will be back with more action from the Women's World Cup tomorrow as defending champions Australia take on Sri Lanka. Until next time, from Alan, Ranjith, Thilak and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye. Take care, folks!
Nat Sciver-Brunt, England captain: Massively pleased. Everyone was on it in the field. Had a few first-ball wickets as well, so it was a captain's dream. (On Smith) She just stuck to her strengths. She is a left-arm spinner but can swing the ball. We knew she was a really good match-up (against the openers), who have scored a lot of runs in the lead-up to this tournament. It was an important partnership to break. We are really blessed we have so many talented cricketers in our squad.
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: (Reflections) Not the way we would have wanted to start the tournament. Not our best work with the bat. We have not become a bad batting team overnight. Team has shown a lot of resilience in the past, want to put this behind us (and move forward). They bowled really well with the new ball. Linsey was excellent. We did not expect that much swing, but could have played straighter lines. (On Khaka bowling late) She is alright. We found she could be very effective for us in the middle and wanted to try that, and see if getting on spin early works. (On her message to her team) Just to keep trusting what we have done in the past is good. We have had good preparation. Putting this game behind us and moving forward as fast as we can. In tournaments like this, need to have short memory of games like this and come in with the right intent (in our upcoming matches).
Linsey Smith, Player of the Match: Really delighted with how we went. To get that start was really special. Most importantly, got a big win today. Yesterday, she (Charlotte Edwards) spoke to me and told me I would be bowling (with the new ball). Tough challenge but conditions were suiting me today, lucky I could do well. (On her bowling approach) Just backing myself and not over-complicating it too much. Keeping it pretty simple and trying to bowl at the stumps as much as possible. There is huge talent in the squad, and everyone is pushing for places. We all offer different things, different parts of the game, and hopefully we can keep growing and learning as a unit.
Sowmya : "Consider this as a bad dream protea girls ! You are good enough.. may this be the start of a good WC campaign "
5:53pm 14.1 overs - that is all England needed to ice this chase. Some may say they could have been more aggressive, but they have still won with more than 35 overs left in the bank. Beaumont and Jones were troubled intermittently but nothing really to force any furrowed brows in the England camp. Both of them will also be feeling much better having come through unscathed and unbeaten.
A day that SA will quickly want to forget. Although they would want to still learn from it. They did not have anything to play with and even though Kapp produced a couple of very good deliveries, SA did not have the rub of the green going for them either. Their next game now sees them face New Zealand and that, given what has happened today, has suddenly gained an extra layer of importance.
Khaka to bowl what should be the last over of this game
pushed in on a length on the pads. Jones clips it straight to short fine leg and this chase goes into another over
slanted in on a length on middle and off. Beaumont shuffles across and works it behind square. Scores level!
slower bumper outside off and this balloons over the batter's head. Beaumont ducks under it and the umpire calls it a wide
angled in on a length on the pads. Jones tucks it off her pads towards long leg
full outside off. Beaumont stretches forward and drives it towards the bowler. Nutmegs Khaka and pinches a single too
angled in on a length on middle and off. Beaumont takes a step down the track before patting it towards mid wicket
Marco: "If England finished after exactly 13 overs, the NRR would have been a neat 4.00, which would have been nice to work with." -- What is mathematics and NRR without a few spare/rogue decimals, though...
wild short delivery that is sprayed well down leg. Left alone by Beaumont and gathered after a bit of hassle by Jafta
length outside off. Beaumont gets onto the front foot and drops it into the off side. That hit near the sticker of the bat
back of a length outside off. Jones gets up on her toes and stabs it towards extra cover
length outside off and this seams back in after pitching. Jones wafts at it and gets beaten on the inside. Sharp take by Jafta
England one hit away now
back to back boundaries, and Jones is in a hurry now! Half-tracker just outside off. Jones gets her front hip out of the way and mows it between mid wicket and mid on!
another authoritative stroke! Length just outside off and this is almost a carbon copy of the previous boundary Jones hit. Rises with the bounce and thumps it over mid wicket!
length just outside off. Beaumont has a stab at it and chunks it off the inside edge into the on side. A bit of a stutter in the calling but the run is taken eventually
Keeper up to the stumps
back of a length outside off. Beaumont gets up on her toes and drops it into the off side
Khaka to try her luck. England need only 15 more. Deep square leg, fine leg and deep third on the fence
back of a length outside off. Jones waits for it before punching it towards mid off
dropped! Back of a length outside off and this stops in the surface. Jones is through her shot early and clinks it off the toe-end. Comes off much slower than Klaas is expecting and she has to wait having stretched out her right hand. The ball pops out eventually and Jones gets a reprieve
shot! Back of a length just outside off and that is brilliant from Jones. She stands up on her toes and whacks it over mid wicket!
shortish on middle and leg. Beaumont gets inside the line and gloves it past the keeper. Wanted to pull that behind square
An unbeaten 50-run stand for this opening pair. SA's highest partnership, in contrast, was 12. Still only two fielders out. SA treating this like an extension of the powerplay
back of a length on the pads. Jones uses the angle and helps it down to fine leg
2W
1W
2W
