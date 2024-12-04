Matches (9)
WI vs BAN (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
GSL 2024 (1)

SA Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Kimberley, SA vs ENG [W], Dec 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Kimberley, December 04, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SA-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 668 Runs • 95.43 Avg • 95.42 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 395 Runs • 56.43 Avg • 91.22 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 363 Runs • 51.86 Avg • 98.64 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
7 M • 260 Runs • 130 Avg • 90.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Khaka
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 28.91 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 28.72 SR
KL Cross
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 23.87 SR
S Ecclestone
5 M • 14 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 17.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Anneke Bosch 
Batting Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Mieke de Ridder 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Lara Goodall 
Middle order Batter
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ayabonga Khaka 
Bowler
Masabata Klaas 
Bowler
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Match details
Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Series
England Women tour of South Africa
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1419
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days4 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
IND-W15122250.860
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
PAK-W2481517-0.613
BAN-W206917-0.766
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W203158-1.974
Full Table