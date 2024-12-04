Matches (9)
SA Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Kimberley, SA vs ENG [W], Dec 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Kimberley, December 04, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Women
W
L
L
L
L
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W10 M • 668 Runs • 95.43 Avg • 95.42 SR
SA-W10 M • 395 Runs • 56.43 Avg • 91.22 SR
ENG-W10 M • 363 Runs • 51.86 Avg • 98.64 SR
ENG-W7 M • 260 Runs • 130 Avg • 90.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 28.91 SR
SA-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 28.72 SR
ENG-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 23.87 SR
ENG-W5 M • 14 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 17.21 SR
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Diamond Oval, Kimberley
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1419
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|4 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
